When is Father's Day 2023 in the USA? Date, Public Holiday Status and What People Do?

Father's Day 2023: Father's Day is a day to celebrate and honour fathers, fatherhood, and paternal bonds. Even though Father's Day began in the United States, it is now observed globally. Several nations mark it on the third Sunday in June, while others celebrate it at various times of the year. This year it will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18.

Father’s Day 2023: Date

Father's Day is celebrated in June since that is the month when the holiday's founder's father was born. On June 19, 1910, the state of Washington observed the first Father's Day in the history of the country. Later, it was changed to fall on the third Sunday in June. However, the day recognising dads did not become a federal holiday in the United States until 1972, 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother's Day official.

Who gave the idea of Father’s Day?

Father's Day is usually credited to Spokane, Washington resident Sonora Smart Dodd. According to historical accounts, she got the idea in 1909 while hearing a sermon on Mother's Day, which was just starting to gain popularity as a holiday. In 1924, American President Calvin Coolidge publicly endorsed Father's Day, and in 1972, legislation signed by American President Richard Nixon declared it a federal holiday.

Is Father's Day a Public Holiday?

It is not a government holiday on Father's Day. Similar to any other Sunday of the year, organisations, companies, and stores are open or closed on this day. Public transport services operate on their regular Sunday timetables. Due to some people treating their dads to a special meal, restaurants may be busier than normal.

However, Father's Day is a recognised state holiday in Arizona. The majority of state government departments and staff, however, adhere to their Sunday schedule on this day because it always falls on a Sunday.

How is Father’s Day celebrated?

The day is all about turning a normal day into special for the father figures, which includes fathers, step-fathers, fathers-in-law, grandfathers and great-grandfathers and even other male relatives. These can range from a simple phone call or greetings card to large parties, or simply a handmade card or his favourite meal. Remember, they can buy their favourite dress or meal, so unique can only be your efforts and gestures to bring a smile to their face.

In most nations, save the US and the UK, Father's Day is observed. These include Argentina, Canada, France, Greece, Ireland, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, and Venezuela. Father's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in September in Australia and New Zealand. It is observed in Thailand on December 5, the country's king's birthday. While in Brazil, the second Sunday in August is dedicated to celebrating fathers.

Important Days and Dates in May 2023