Mother's Day 2023: Get to know the history, significance, date and celebration ideas

The definition of unconditional love can only be described by the love that our mothers nurture us with throughout our lives. If we take a moment from our busy lives and realise what we have become today, there will be a moment which will also throw emphasis on the role of our mothers in our journey. Although one day is not enough to honour the sacrifices our mothers make, Mother’s Day is celebrated throughout the world to honour the love that our mothers shower us with.

Mother's Day 2023

Mother's Day is a special day dedicated to celebrating and honouring mothers throughout the world. It is a day when children express their love and gratitude towards their mothers by taking them out or giving gifts or doing something special for them. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 14th, Sunday.

Mother's Day 2023: History

The origins of Mother's Day can be traced back to ancient Greek civilization which celebrated the festival of Rhea, the mother of Gods in mid-march. This celebration was later adopted by the Christian civilizations as a way to express their dedication towards Mother Mary. This festival was renamed Mothering Sunday.

In the USA, Mother’s Day was first started by Anna Jarvis, who wanted to honour her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the American Civil War. Anna held a memorial for her mother in West Virginia and campaigned to make Mother's Day a recognized holiday. After her campaign, Mother’s Day was recognized as a national holiday in the USA in 1914. Over the years, the celebration spread across other countries where it is now annually celebrated on different days.

Mother's Day 2023: Significance

Mother’s Day holds great significance in our lives because it is a special day for mothers who hold a distinct place in our hearts. In India, it is observed on the second Sunday of May. Whereas, in other countries, it is observed at other times of the year.

Mother's Day 2023: Celebration ideas

The best part about this year’s Mother’s Day is that it falls on a Sunday which means you can plan something special for your mothers. Although it depends on you what you wish to do for your mother on this day, here are some suggestions from our side;

Cook a meal for your mother

Mothers cook for us their entire lives. This Mother’s Day, try making a meal for her. You can ask her what her favourite dish is and try preparing it for her. It might not turn out perfect, but the efforts matter more than the result.

Take her out to dinner

If you think you wouldn’t be comfortable preparing a meal for your mother, you can take her out to her favourite restaurant. It is a great idea to spend some quality time with her which you might not be able to do during weekdays.

Gift her something unique

Another way of expressing love and gratitude for your mother is to give her the things which she needs at the moment. You can give her some personalised gifts to make her feel special. Some of the gifts include spa treatments, photo frames, skin care products, handbags, etc.

Spend some time with her

In our busy and fast lives, we might not realise this every day but we are not able to spend much time with our mothers. Therefore, on this special day, take a moment to spend quality time with her. For some mothers, that would be the greatest gift.

Mother's Day 2023: Quotes

Quotes are one of the most effective ways to express our feelings towards something. This Mother’s Day, do not forget to express your gratitude and love towards your mothers. Here are some quotes that you can use to do so;

1. "A mother's love is more beautiful than any fresh flower." - Debasish Mridha

2. "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling

3. "A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place." - Amy Tan

4. "The love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly Father." - Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Conclusion

This was our take on Mother’s Day 2023. We hope that you enjoyed knowing about the origin of this day and its significance. Also, we hope that you celebrate this special day with immense joy and gift your mother something special.