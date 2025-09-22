NEET UG 2026 Exam May Shift to CBT (Computer-Based Test) Mode: Ministry of Education Exploring Feasibility

NEET UG 2026 Exam Mode: The Ministry of Education is exploring the possibility of shifting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) from its long-standing pen-and-paper mode to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format starting in 2026. The move comes in the wake of concerns over exam irregularities, paper leaks, and the need to modernise India’s largest medical entrance exam, which sees over 22 lakh aspirants each year.
This article provides details on the Ministry’s feasibility study, the reasons why NEET has remained offline until now, the potential pros and cons of moving to CBT mode, and what such a transition could mean for future medical aspirants.
NEET UG 2026 Mode: Ministry of Education’s Feasibility Study and Key Considerations
According to reports, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has begun a detailed feasibility study to assess the transition. Here’s what is currently under review:
- Equity Concerns: The ministry is analysing student demographics to identify who might be disadvantaged if NEET shifts online, particularly students from rural areas or low-income families with limited access to computers.
- Infrastructure Readiness: Authorities are evaluating whether exam centres across India have adequate computers, internet connectivity, and power backup to conduct an online exam for millions of candidates simultaneously.
- Learning from Other Exams: The MoE is studying how the JEE Main, CUET, and GATE have successfully adopted CBT mode, with the aim of replicating best practices while avoiding pitfalls.
- Joint Decision-Making: An official from the Education Ministry clarified that while feasibility studies are being conducted, the final decision on whether NEET-UG will be conducted in CBT mode will rest with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, since NEET is central to medical admissions.
This shows that the government is carefully considering a major change in the way India’s largest entrance exam is conducted.
Why NEET Has Stayed Offline Until Now?
Despite most major exams moving online, NEET has continued in pen-and-paper format. The reasons include:
- Large Scale and Logistics: NEET involves extremely large numbers of students, often in remote or rural regions. Ensuring computer labs, reliable electricity, stable internet connectivity etc., in every centre is a challenge.
- Equity Concerns: Students from rural or underprivileged backgrounds may lack exposure to digital exams. Hence, there are concerns that switching to online mode could disadvantage such students from smaller towns/villages.
- Security & Integrity: Many exam authorities believe that paper‐based tests are easier to control in certain ways: identity verification, supervision, impounding of mobile phones etc. In contrast, online tests pose their own vulnerability issues like cybersecurity, hacking, remote cheating etc.
- Tradition and Trust: Many stakeholders believe paper-based exams reduce anxiety for students and are easier to conduct smoothly. Moreover, the long-established offline system is seen as more familiar and reliable, which helps maintain confidence among students, parents, and institutions.
- System Complexity: NEET’s offline setup involves extensive centres, protocols, and legal frameworks, making a shift to CBT complex and costly. Ensuring fairness and infrastructure readiness adds further challenges.
Check NEET UG Exam Pattern 2026
Pros of Moving NEET to CBT
Transitioning NEET-UG to a computer-based format offers several advantages, especially in terms of efficiency, security, and modernization. It could make the exam process faster, more transparent, and aligned with global standards.
- Faster results through automated evaluation.
- Reduced scope for paper leaks and logistical tampering.
- Multiple sessions possible, easing crowd management.
- Digital record-keeping ensures transparency and easier auditing.
Also Check NEET 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Challenges and Cons of the Shift
While moving NEET-UG to CBT offers several benefits, it also comes with significant challenges that need careful planning to ensure fairness, accessibility, and smooth implementation.
- Digital divide: Rural and low-income students risk being left behind.
- Infrastructure gaps: Power failures, poor internet, or inadequate centres could derail exams.
- Cybersecurity risks: Online exams may face hacking or impersonation threats.
- Session fairness: Multiple exam shifts raise difficulty standardization concerns.
- Adjustment phase: Students and administrators would need time, training, and practice to adapt.
The Ministry of Education’s feasibility study is a clear sign that NEET-UG may finally join India’s growing list of online entrance exams. However, with the exam’s vast scale and diversity of test-takers, any transition must be gradual, well-supported, and equitable.
If the shift to CBT happens in 2026, it could mark a turning point—bringing speed, efficiency, and modern safeguards, but also demanding unprecedented levels of preparation to ensure fairness and accessibility for every aspiring doctor in the country.
Also Check: How Many Attempts for NEET 2026? Age Limit, Rules for All Categories
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation