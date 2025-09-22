NEET UG 2026 Exam May Shift to CBT (Computer-Based Test) Mode: Ministry of Education Exploring Feasibility

NEET UG 2026 Exam Mode: The Ministry of Education is exploring the possibility of shifting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) from its long-standing pen-and-paper mode to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format starting in 2026. The move comes in the wake of concerns over exam irregularities, paper leaks, and the need to modernise India’s largest medical entrance exam, which sees over 22 lakh aspirants each year.

This article provides details on the Ministry’s feasibility study, the reasons why NEET has remained offline until now, the potential pros and cons of moving to CBT mode, and what such a transition could mean for future medical aspirants.

NEET UG 2026 Mode: Ministry of Education’s Feasibility Study and Key Considerations

According to reports, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has begun a detailed feasibility study to assess the transition. Here’s what is currently under review: