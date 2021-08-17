X Billion Skills Lab and Ignited Intellectual joined hands for New Age Skill Development Platform

The collaboration is to work on the foundations laid by NEP where special emphasis is given on teaching 21st century skills.

Ignited Intellectual, a recently launched Ed-tech organization in central India and X-Billion skills lab, a 21st century workplace skills development platform, announced their collaboration for new-age skills driven education platform.

According to X-Billion skills lab, the collaboration is to work on the foundations laid by India's new national education policy (NEP 2020) where special emphasis is given on teaching 21st century skills to children and youth in order to build a future ready workforce for the nation. As technology and innovation transform the world of work, skills like critical thinking, creative problem solving, emotional intelligence, storytelling and negotiation skills become equally crucial as technical education.

The world economic forum's 2020 'Future of Jobs' report states that these skills are amongst the top 10 skills for the future. Ignited Intellectual, under this collaboration will make sure that such exposure is delivered in formats that are relatable & understandable for students, especially in semi-urban and rural regions who form the majority of India's student and job seeking population.

“It is established beyond doubt that skill development of the youth of our nation is not as quick as the innovation in technology. This has made a gap between the relevant expertise required and the individuals who aim to possess this expertise. Ignited Intellectual aims to bridge this gap, at the grassroots. We aim to equip the youth with relevant skills so that they are gainful employees of the future and in harmony with contemporary innovation. ”- Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Founder, Ignited Intellectual.

Ignited Intellectual and X Billion Skills Lab have partnered to build an interactive & gamified learning experience to introduce these concepts at a foundation level for schools and at a professional level for colleges in multiple languages. To kick start the process, a high powered round table discussion was hosted on Thursday 29th July 2021 in collaboration with Jagran Lakecity University, which is the academic partner. Rashmi Shami, Principal Secretary, School Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh attended the round table as the Guest of Honor and delivered the opening address. She encouraged Ignited Intellectual's efforts to bring 21st century skills to youth across the nation.

"As artificial intelligence takes up rote applications of human intelligence, it is critical that we take immediate steps to train our youth to be smart generalists given the changing nature of jobs. A recent report by the world economic forum states that more than 35% of jobs as early as 2030 haven't even been invented yet. So far our education system has given priority to technical education. However, as times change, 21st century skills and life skills become equally important for professional relevance and growth. I am excited about this partnership through which we intend to take a significant step in bringing this exposure in the hands of every youth across the breadth of India" Samyak Chakrabarty, Founder X Billion Skills Lab.

