XLRI Jamshedpur Admission Criteria 2020-22: Shortlist announced, check your status

XAT 2020 Admission - Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur declared the result of XAT 2020 exam on 15th January 2020 late evening on the official website i.e. xatonline.in for the candidates who appeared in the exam. After the announcement of the result, the exam conducting authority has also released the shortlist for various post-graduate programmes for admission. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their shortlisting status by clicking on the direct link provided below for your convenience

(Click Here)

XLRI conducts two year full-time PGDM programme in the domain of Business Management and Human Resource Management. As per the admission criteria the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of XAT 2020 scores and the cut-off scores released in the shortlist. In addition, there are other parameters such as education qualifications, work experience which will play a major role in final shortlisting to the PGDM course. XLRI has released the cut-off scores for the XAT 2020 exam which was conducted on 1st Sunday of January i.e. 5th January 2020. Read on to find out all about the sectional cut-off scores which tells if a candidate is eligible to get a call from XLRI.

Candidates can find out detailed information about XLRI’s PGDM course which includes admission eligibility criteria, course fees, admission cut-off, admission shortlisting criteria among other details:

Programmes Offered @ XLRI

XLRI is popular for the PGDM course which is offered in three specialisations namely general management, human resource management and business management. The management programs at XLRI aim to lay a strong foundation for both conceptual and practical understanding of the managerial concepts. Programmes offered by XLRI are as under:

PGDM (GM)

The General Management Programme aims to prepare candidates for the managerial role as per the practises followed in the industry. PGDM (GM) is a 15 month full time AICTE recognized course. It also includes 3-month field based training in a functional area in which the aspirants want to pursue his/her career. Commonly taught subjects under this course includes: Economics, Finance, Information Systems, Marketing, Operations Management and Strategic Management.

PGDM (BM)

the PGDM (BM) course aims to equip the candidates with competence and self-awareness to become competent future managers. Popular subjects which are taught to the candidates in this programme are Information Systems, Marketing, Production Management, Operations Management, Economics and Finance.

PGDM (HRM)

With PGDM (HRM) from XLRI aspirants will get apt training that is required to excel the role of Human Resource professional in the industry. Key subjects covered in this programme are employee relations, human resource management systems and practices, legal framework, industrial relations, and interpersonal and leadership skills.

Also Read: Life at XLRI: A Place That Many Can Only Dream Of

XLRI Programme-wise Eligibility Criteria

Depending upon the course duration, target group, and the curriculum, there is distinct eligibility criteria designed to cater to the needs of candidates. Some programmes cater to the full time needs of the working professionals whereas the focus of other programmes is to disseminate MBA education in a span of 2 years. So take a look at the eligibility criteria meant for each course at XLRI:

Eligibility Criteria for PGDM (BM) & PGDM (HRM)

Education Qualification: PGDM (BM) & PGDM (HRM) are 2 years full time courses which require an interested candidate to possess a recognized bachelor's degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. Work experience is not mandatory for PGDM (BM) and PGDM (HRM) programs. However, those with relevant work experience are also eligible to apply for the course. NRI and Foreign candidates may apply either through GMAT (Taken between December 1, 2016 and December 30, 2018) or through XAT 2020.

Eligibility Criteria for PGDM (GM)

PGDM (General Management) is a 15 months full time PGDM course for which a candidate must hold a recognized bachelor's degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline. Five Years of Work experience is mandatory to apply for PGDM (GM). Applications from fresh graduates will not be accepted for this programme. Candidates with full-time job only will be considered in the selection process.

XLRI PGDM 2020-22 Admission Process

XLRI follows a four step admission process to shortlist the candidates for PGDM (BM) & PGDM (HRM) courses. Fresh graduates will be required to clear all these steps to seek admission to the post-graduate course. Take a look at each of these steps:

Step 1: Aspirants are required to apply for XAT 2020 exam on the official website of XLRI, Jamshedpur for the PGDM course. Indian nationals are required to pay application fee of Rs. 1700/- whereas Foreign and NRI candidates registering through XAT 2020 should pay US$50.

Step 2: After the XAT 2020 exam, applicants will be shortlisted by the institute. Shortlist will be prepared on the basis of the admission cut-off released by the institute. A shortlist of candidates for final selection round will be prepared from which the candidates will be called for GDPI.

Step 3: GD/PI/WAT Round is another crucial round on the basis of which final selection will be made for admission to the PGDM course. The Shortlisting process which includes group discussion, personal interviews, will be held in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Jamshedpur in February/March 2020 to select the suitable students for the programme.

Step 4: The Final Admission Offer will be extended to those candidates who will clear GD/PI round along with other parameters such as score in work experience, gender diversity factor etc.

Also Read: Top MBA Colleges accepting XAT 2020 score

XLRI Admission Shortlisting Criteria

Admission Shortlisting Criteria is an important aspect which will ensure whether the candidate is shortlisted for the final selection or not. Applicants will be shortlisted for admission to XLRI, Jamshedpur on the basis of these four factors:

XAT or GMAT Scores: This factor is mandatory for shortlisting as it will determine the performance and focus of the candidate to pursue managerial career.

XLRI has released the cut-off scores which is bifurcated on the basis of gender. The institute has released seperate cut-off score for BM and HRM programme for the purpose of shortlisting and screening candidates for further rounds. Here is overall and sectional cut-off score of XAT exam:

Cut-off Score for admission to XLRI PGDM (BM)

Program: BM VALR DM QA Overall 80 76 89 94

Cut-off Score for admission to XLRI PGDM (HRM)

Program: HRM VALR DM QA Overall 79+ 72 71 92

Academic profile : As mentioned in the eligibility criteria, past academic performance plays a vital role. Percentage scored in 10 th , 12 th , and Graduation will be taken into consideration for admission to XLRI.

: As mentioned in the eligibility criteria, past academic performance plays a vital role. Percentage scored in 10 , 12 , and Graduation will be taken into consideration for admission to XLRI. Gender diversity : The institutes considers this factor to ensure that there is not mush disparity among the male and female candidates in the XLRI classroom

: The institutes considers this factor to ensure that there is not mush disparity among the male and female candidates in the XLRI classroom Work experience: Candidates with work experience get an edge when shortlist is prepared for the final selection.

After the announcement of XAT 2020 results, the institute also released the cut-off scores that determine which candidates have qualified for getting a call from the institute. the shortlist mentions:

Course Cut-off score (percentile) PGDM-BM 94 PGDM-HRM 92

The names of shortlisted candidates will be announced by XLRI on January 31, 2020 on the official website.

XLRI Final Admission Selection Criteria

All the candidates shortlisted after the XAT 2020 are considered and called for participation in the GD/PI round for admission to PGDM course. A final shortlist is prepared of those candidates who clear the GD/PI round. The Personal Interview (PI) round for PGDM (BM), PGDM (HRM) and PGDM (GM) courses is conducted between mid- February and March 2020 in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Jamshedpur. The final selection list is based on a composite score, keeping into consideration candidates’ educational background, XAT 2020/GMAT Scores, Work experience and performance in the PI Round. Final admission list is generally released by XLRI in the month of April/May 2020 and the session commences from the month of June/July.

XAT 2020 Exam: Registration Process, Important Dates, Application Form, Fee Payment

XLRI 2020-22 Admission Cut-offs

The admission cut-off is very important part of the entire admission process. After appearing in the XAT 2020 exam, aspirants are shortlisted for the further rounds on the basis of the admission cut offs released by the exam conducting body i.e. XLRI, Jamshedpur. The admission cut-off for all the three programmes offered by XLRI remains different. Following are the XLRI Admission cut-off scores that are expected to be achieved in XAT 2020 to get admission to these programmes XLRI admission 2020:

Programme Name Overall XAT 2020 Cut off Section-1: Verbal & Logical Ability Section-2: Decision Making Section-3: Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation PGDM (BM) 94 Percentile 80 76 89 PGDM (HRM) 92 Percentile 79+ 72 71 PGDM (GM) 22+ Marks 5+ Marks 5+ Marks 6+ Marks

XLRI PGDM Course Fees

XLRI PGDM programme fee for 2020-22 batch for all the programmes is as under:

Course Specialisation Fee (Rs. in Lakhs) Course Duration Seat Intake PGDM (BM) 23.60 24 months 360 PGDM (HRM) 23.60 24 months 360 PGDM (GM) 20.95 15 months 120

However, XLRI Fee Fixation Committee reserves the final rights to change the course fee.

For more information about XLRI, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com. You can also subscribe to our weekly newsletter to receive latest updates directly in your inbox.

Also Read

XAT 2020 Notification: All about Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Important dates and Admit Card