XAT 2021 Notification: All about Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Important dates and Admit Card

XAT 2021 is a popular MBA entrance exam which is conducted by XAMI / Xavier Association of Management Institutes along with XLRI / Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. This year XAT 2021 is scheduled for the 1st Sunday of January 2021 in computer based format. The registrations for XAT Exam tentatively begins in the last week of August 2020 and will extend till last week of November 2020. The XAT 2021 Exam is very important for MBA aspirants, as XAT score is accepted by nearly 150 B-schools across India, including some top MBA colleges in India such as XLRI, TAPMI and SPIJMR. Being such a crucial MBA entrance test, it is very important for the candidates appearing for the exam to understand all the aspects related to the XAT 2021 exam in detail. These include XAT eligibility criteria, syllabus, XAT exam analysis, tips and tricks to crack XAT entrance test and others.

To provide candidates with a comprehensive overview of the XAT entrance exam and all the aspects associated with it, we have listed all the key information about the MBA entrance test below. Candidates can go through them below to understand the XAT exam pattern and plan their preparation strategy for the B-school test accordingly.

Eligibility Criteria for XAT 2021

XAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria is very important aspect that each candidate appearing for the MBA entrance test must evaluate in great detail. XLRI / XAMI has prescribed very liberal eligibility criteria for candidates appearing for XAT 2021. Also, the exam-conducting authority tends to keep the eligibility unchanged for most years, which is great relief for candidates. To appear for XAT 2021 exam, a candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree. Other details about XAT exam eligibility criteria can be found in the detailed article given below:

How to Register for XAT 2021?

After deciding to appear for XAT 2021 exam, the next step for MBA aspirants is the online registration for MBA entrance test. As per the general annual trend, the XAT online registration process begins in August 2020. The online registration process happens online on the official website of XAT i.e. www.xatonline.in. There are different stages in the XAT application process which include online registration on the website, uploading relevant documents, filling up the XAT application form and payment of XAT 2021 fee. To get the detailed, step-by-step overview of the XAT registration process, you can visit the below-given link.

XAT 2021 Syllabus

Understanding the XAT 2021 syllabus is pivotal when it comes to cracking the MBA entrance test. Although, XLRI or XAMI doesn’t release any official XAT syllabus for the exam, over the years, experts and MBA gurus who have been analysing the XAT Exam have figured out the topics from which questions are asked in the XAT exam. The topics range from five main sections i.e. Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, General Knowledge and Essay Writing.

In-depth understanding of the XAT 2021 syllabus will help candidates to design an effective strategy for XAT exam which enables them to attempt and answer maximum number of questions and improve their XAT exam score. For the detailed analysis of XAT 2021 syllabus, you can read the below given article.

XAT 2021 Exam Pattern

XAT Exam Pattern also plays a key role in developing an in-depth understanding about the type, style and format of the questions that are going to be asked in the MBA entrance test. Unlike every year, XAT exam pattern has taken a turn. The XAT exam will carry four sections like other MBA exams. There is no Subjective Answer Question section or Essay writing section for the aspirants to test their aptitude. The exam will be conducted Candidates would be given 180 minutes to answer the questions instead of 210 minutes. For the detailed analysis of XAT Exam pattern along with the key changes in the number of questions, please refer to the below given article link.

XAT 2021: Exam Analysis

Another important factor for XAT exam preparation is to understand the general trend of the last few years’ question papers to analyse the type, style and format of the questions being asked. Over the years, experts have analysed the XAT 2021 Exam paper in order to figure out the Exam pattern of the MBA entrance test. In the last few years, candidates have witnessed that the XAT 2021 has grown more convenient for non-engineering background students, as the focus on Quantitative Aptitude has been brought down significantly. On the other hand, the number of questions from Verbal Ability and Reasoning has seen a steady rise in the overall exam pattern. Such trends tell us the key focus areas which a candidate must prepare well for to score well in XAT 2021 Exam. You can find the detailed analysis of last two year of XAT exam paper below.

XAT 2021: Exam Centers

Being a very important test for MBA aspirants, XAT 2021 is conducted at nearly 71 test centres and cities across the country. In addition to this, there are also two international centres i.e. Kathmandu in Nepal and Dubai in UAE where candidates can appear for the test. Selection of the right XAT 2021 test centre is pivotal for the candidates as getting preferred test centre would drastically reduce the travel time for them on the exam day. To know all the test centre and find out the XAT test city which is nearest to you, please refer to the article given below.

XAT 2021: Admit Card for the applicants

XAT 2021 Admit Card is generally released by XLRI in the month of December. The general trend dictates that the XAT admit card is generally released in the third week of the month through the official website i.e. xatonline.in. Admit Card for XAT 2021 exam contains important information that is very valuable to the candidate on the examination day. This includes personal information like name, date of birth as well as exam related information like test centre address and the XAT ID and application number. Candidates can refer to the link given below to understand all the different information that needs to be cross-verified in XAT Admit Card 2021.

XAT 2021 Exam Result

XLRI takes around three to four weeks to release XAT Exam result, post the completion of the test. This year, XAT Exam result is expected to come out in January 31st. Similar to all other important information, even XAT 2021 Result will be made available to the test-takers online on the official website i.e. www.xatonline.in. On the day of XAT Result, candidates can visit the official website and check the outcome of their hard work easily. The XAT 2021 Result is generally released in the last week of January every year. However, last year due to technical glitches, the XAT test was re-conducted at a few test centres. This led to postponement of XAT Result. To know the step-by-step process to check XAT Result, please visit the below given link.

Institutes Accepting XAT 2021 Scores

XAT MBA Entrance Exam is a very important MBA entrance test for the aspirants, as the XAT 2021 score will be accepted by nearly 150 MBA colleges in India, including some of the top B-schools like XLRI, SPIJMR and TAPMI. These B-schools use XAT 2021 score to select and shortlist candidates for further screening process for MBA admissions. To know the detailed list of MBA colleges accepting XAT score, please refer to the link given below.

XAT 2021: Important Exam Events

Keeping track of such an important MBA entrance exam is very important for MBA aspirants. The XAT 2021 exam cycle is quite long and begins in the month of August with the start of online registration process on official website www.xatonline.in. In addition to this, there are XAT 2021 important dates like XAT admit card date, XAT exam date and XAT Result date. To help aspirant keep track of these important XAT 2021 dates, we would be keeping the below given table updated regularly. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get the new dates, as and when they are notified by XLRI or Xavier Association of Management Institutes.

XAT 2020 Exam Event Important Date XAT online registration begins August 2020 XAT Admit Card Download December 2020 XAT Exam Date January 2021

XAT 2021: General Tips to crack the Exam

XAT 2021 is a tough exam to crack and candidates will have to put their ‘best foot forward’ in order to achieve good XAT score to qualify in the shortlist of top MBA colleges in India. In addition to the section-wise preparation for the XAT exam, candidates will also need a few tips and tricks up their sleeve in order to do well in the MBA entrance test. If you are also looking for a few simple ways in which you can prepare for XAT 2021 exam and improve your chances of getting into your dream B-school, you can follow the XAT exam tips and tricks given in the articles below:

XLRI Placements: Snapshot

XAT MBA entrance exam is considered to be the gateway to XLRI / Xavier Labour Relations Institute – which is termed as one of the best MBA colleges in India, apart from IIMs. Apart from excellent management education, the B-school is also popular among the MBA aspirants because of the excellent placement infrastructure and salary packages it draws from top corporate brands in the industry. Over the years, XLRI placement packages have improved drastically, be it median salary or average salary. To understand the XLRI Placement trends of last few years, you can check out the placement reports given below.

XAT 2021 is a key MBA entrance test in the annual MBA exam calendar for every aspirant. Therefore, candidates needs to know and understand all the different aspects related to XAT 2021 exam before actually starting the preparation process for the test. For comprehensive details about other MBA entrance exams, you can visit www.jagranjosh.com/mba.