19.5 crore households to get free pulses by the government

The distribution of 1 kg free pulses every month to every ration cardholder has been started by the government under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

19.5 crore households will be getting free pulses for three months till June under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY). The measures are taken to provide relief to vulnerable sections during COVID-19 lockdown.

As per the agriculture department official, the distribution of pulses under the PM-GKY scheme will be across 36 states and union territories.

Key Highlights:

• Around 1.08 lakh tonnes pulses have been issued so far to the States and UT’s. The distribution of the pulses will be across states and Union Territories.

• States like Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, and Goa have already commenced the distribution of pulses to the beneficiaries.

• Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi have received the stock from the government. The distribution will begin in a phased manner as per the plan formulated by the states.

Other measures taken by the Government amid Lockdown:

Under the government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, from the period of lockdown starting from March 24, 2020, till date, amount of 17,793 crores has been released and around 8.89 crore families have been benefitted from the scheme.

The scheme gives the benefit of Rs. 6000 annually to farmers which are then paid in three equal installments.