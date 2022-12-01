3 Indian-Origin Women Scientists recognized as Australia’s ‘Superstars of STEM’

Superstars of STEM 2022: Three Indian-Origin women are among 60 scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians who have been selected as Australia’s Superstars of STEM. It is an initiative that aims to smash society’s gender assumptions about scientists as well as increase the public visibility of females and non-binary people. In 2022, among those recognized as Superstars of STEM include three Indian-Origin women- Neelima Kadiyala, Dr. Ana Baburamani, and Dr. Indrani Mukherjee. Apart from the Indians, female scientists of Sri Lankan origin have also been selected for recognition.

What is Australia’s ‘Superstars of STEM’?

Every year Science and Technology Australia (STA), which is the country’s peak body in the sector and represents more than 1,05,000 scientists and technologists, supports 60 Australian experts employed in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to become highly visible media and public role models.

This year among those recognized as Australia’s Superstars of STEM include three Indian-Origin women- Dr. Ana Baburamani, Neelima Kadiyala, and Dr. Indrani Mukherjee.

Today we celebrate the graduating 2021 #SuperstarsofSTEM. What an inspiring constellation of stellar #WomeninSTEM. They’ve done so much to boost diversity of science experts in the media, and inspired so many young people about studying STEM. pic.twitter.com/nhRVA4aOhN — Science & Technology Australia (@ScienceAU) November 30, 2022

3 Indian-Origin Women Scientists in Australia’s ‘Superstars of STEM’

Neelima Kadiyala

Neelima Kadiyala is an IT Program Manager at Challenger Limited and has over 15 years of experience delivering extensive transformation programs across multiple industries, including Financial Services, Government, Telco, and FMCG.

She moved to Australia in 2003 as an international student to pursue a Master of Business in Information Systems.

Dr. Ana Baburamani

Dr. Ana Baburamani is a scientific advisor in the Department of Defence- Science and Technology Group and has always been fascinated by how the brain grows and works.

As a biomedical researcher, she seeks to piece together the complex process of brain development and the mechanisms contributing to brain injury.

She completed her PhD at Monash University and has spent 10 years as a post-doctoral researcher in Europe. In addition to her research, Baburamani is dedicated to supporting and enabling early career researchers, making science accessible, and promoting wider participation in and uptake of STEM careers.

Dr. Indrani Mukherjee

Dr. Indrani Mukherjee is a deep-time geologist at the University of Tasmania and her focus is on what drove the biological transition.

Dr. Indrani Mukherjee has been working as a postdoctoral researcher in Tasmania branching out into the fields of public outreach, geoscience communication, and diversity initiatives.

Australian government to scale up the program

While speaking on the occasion, Australia’s Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic said that the government is planning to scale up the programme.

He added that the Government is doing a review of the national STEM Programme and aims at further scaling it up.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Voting begins for first phase across 89 seats, 788 candidates in fray