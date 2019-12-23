66th National Film Awards: Ayushman Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal bags best actors award

66th National Film Awards: The winners of the 66th National Film Award 2019 have been awarded by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi today. Dada Saheb Phalke Award has been given to Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann Khurrana for film 'Andhadhun' and Vicky Kaushal for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' honored as Best Actors, South Actress KirtiSuresh for 'Mahanati' for Best Actress and Surekha Sikri awarded for 'Best Supporting Actress Award for ‘Badhaai Ho’ film.'

There are a total of 31 awards are given in the film category and 23 awards are dedicated in the non-feature film category. National awards are announced every year for films in various Indian languages. There are several categories for nominations like Best Film, Best Direction, Best Production, Social Message, Best Singer, Best Song, and Best Lyricist among others.

List of 66th National Film Awards Winners

• Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

• Best Popular Film: Badhaai Ho

• Best social issue-based movie: 'Padman'

• Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri)

• Best Actress - Kirti Suresh (Mahanati, Telugu)

• Best Supporting Actor: Shivanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

• Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhai Ho)

• Best Direction - Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

• Best Debut Director - Sudhakar Reddy Yakanti, Film Naal (Marathi)

• Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh (Padmavat)

• Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Malini

• Best Song: Binte Dil (Padmavat)

• Best Music Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmavat)

• Best Background Music - Saswat Sachdeva (Uri)

• Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Deepak (Uri)

• Best Film Critic: Blay Jani and Anant Vijay

• Best Lyrics - Niticharami (Kannada film)

• Most Film Friendly State: Uttarakhand

• Best Special Effects: 'KGF' and 'Awe'

• Best Choreographer: Kruti Mahesh Midya (Padmavat' (Ghoomar song)

• Best Dialogue - Date (Bengali)

• Special Mention Award - Great Hunter - Sagar Puranik

• Best Narration Madhubani - The Station of Color

• Best Voice- Deepak Agnihotri, Urvija Upadhyay

• Best Music Film - Jyoti - Director - Kedar Divekar

• Best Audiography Children of the Soil - Bishwadeep Chatterjee

• Best Location Sounded Secret Life of Frogs - Ajay Bedi

• Best Cinematography - The Secret Life of Frogs - Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi

• Best Beat Direction - Ai Oath - Gautam Waje

• Best Film on Family Value - Let's Live - Mangesh Hadavale

• Best Shot-Fiction Film - Kasav - Aditya Subhash Jambhale

• Social Justice Film- Why Me- Harish Shah

• Social Justice Film- Solitude- Neeraj Singh

• Best Investigative Film - Amoli - Jasmin Kaur and Avinash Roy

• Best Sports Film - Swimming Through the Darkness - Supriyo Sen

• Best Educational Film - Sarala Virala - Aregowda

• Best Film on Social Issues - Tala Te Kunji - Shilpi Gulati

• Best Environmental Film - The World's Most Famous Tiger - Subia Nalamuthu

• Best Promotional Film - Rediscovering Jazam - Avishan Maurya and Kriti Gupta

• Best Arts and Cultural Film - Bunkars: The Last of the Varanasi Weavers - Satyaprakash Upadhyay

• Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director - Faluda - Sagnik Chatterjee

• Best Non-Feature Film (Shared) - Sun Rise - Vibha Bakshi

