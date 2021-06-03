African Union suspends Mali after two military coups in nine months

The African Union on June 2, 2021, suspended the membership of the Republic of Mali on the grounds of the second military coup detention of a president and prime minister in nine months.

Military coup leader Colonel Goita had ordered the arrest of the country’s interim President N’Daw and Prime Minister Ouane last week causing global outrage.

Colonel Goita was subsequently announced as the new interim President of Mali by the country’s top court on May 28, 2021.

The African Union along with suspension also threatened Mali with sanctions stating that if a civilian-led government is not restored in the country, the AU’s Peace and Security Council will move ahead with imposing the targeted sanctions and other punitive measures against the spoilers of the current political processes in Mali.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council in a statement said, “Mali is immediately barred from participating in African Union activities, adding that the union was deeply concerned about the evolving situation in Mali and its negative impact on the gains made thus far in the transition process in the country”.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on May 30, 2021, had also suspended the Republic of Mali until February 2022 on the grounds of the second military coup detention of a president and prime minister in nine months.

President N'Daw and Prime Minister Ouane of the interim government were leading the transition process to bring Mali back to civilian rule.

Earlier in August 2020, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was also overthrown by a military coup led by Goita.

Mali’s top court announced coup leader Goita as interim President

• Mali’s constitutional court in Bamako on May 28, 2021, had announced that colonel Assimi Goita, interim VP and leader of a military coup is the new interim President of Mali.

• Goita, 38, became the ‘President of the transition, head of state’ after N'Daw and Ouane had to resign during their detention on May 26, 2021. They have been released.

• Goita mentioned that he will be announcing the new prime minister of Mali within few days. He further said that he will be bringing a member of the opposition M5 movement, which led protests against Keita, for PM's post.

• The ECOWAS and the western foreign powers including the US and France were wary of this political transition as they believed this could further fuel the instability in northern and central Mali.

Who is Assimi Goita?

• Colonel Assimi Goita is currently the interim Vice President of Mali and leader of a military junta the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

• Goita had become the interim Vice President in August 2020. He was the leader of a military coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

• In a second military coup in May 2021, he had ordered the arrest of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane when two military members were removed in a cabinet reshuffle.

Mali’s Political Crisis

• Last week, a military coup led by Goita detained former President N’Daw and Prime Minister Ouane who were leading the interim government to bring Mali back to civilian rule after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was also overthrown by a military coup led by Goita in August 2020.

• Mali’s political crisis dates back to 2012 when the Malian government collapsed in the wake of a rebellion by the members of the Tuareg community, an Islamist insurgency, and a military coup. Military officials seized the power in Mali in 2012.

• In 2012, President Amadou Toure was also overthrown by military coup mutineers stating his incompetency to deal with the Tuareg rebellion.