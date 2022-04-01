AFSPA extended in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months - Check details

AFSPA extended in Arunachal Pradesh: The Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act has been extended in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh including Longding, Tirap, and Changlang from April 1 to September 30, 2022. In addition to this, the Central Government has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur Police Stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

The extension of AFSPA in Arunachal Pradesh came after the Government of March 31, 2022, decided to reduce the disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.

AFSPA extended in which parts of Arunachal Pradesh?

The Central Government has extended AFSPA in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh- Tirap, Longding, and Changlang as well as the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur Police Stations in Namsai district, bordering Assam as ‘disturbed areas’.

The review of the law and order situation in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken by the Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act, as per the Centre’s notification. The Government has declared these areas in Arunachal Pradesh as ‘disturbed’ areas under section3 of AFSPA, 1958 from April 1 to September 30, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier.

When was AFSPA imposed in Arunachal Pradesh?

The Government of India, in November 2016, extended AFSPA in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh- Longding, Changlang, and Tirap. In April 2018, the period was further extended by another 6 months in the three districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The areas were declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under section 3 of the act.

AFSPA was imposed in Arunachal Pradesh, as in these districts, Naga underground factions including the National Socialist Council of Nagaland have been involved in the recruitment of locals, extortion, and rivalry.

What power does AFSPA grant?

If the Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act has been imposed in a region, it will empower the security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, even enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions.

AFSPA removed from which state?

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been removed from the parts of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.

AFSPA in Assam-

Disturbed area notification has been in force in the whole of Assam since 1990, however, with step 23 districts of Assam are now being removed completely and one district partially from the effect of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) with effect from April 1.

AFSPA in Manipur-

In the entire Manipur (except the Imphal Municipality Area), the Disturbed Area Declaration has been in operation since 2004. With the latest move, 15 police station areas of 6 districts are being excluded from the disturbed area notification from April 1.

AFSPA in Nagaland-

The disturbed area notification has been in force in Nagaland since 1995. The Government of India accepted the recommendation of the committee constituted in this regard to remove AFSPA from the region in a phased manner. At the latest, the disturbed area notification will be removed from 15 police stations in 7 districts of Nagaland from April 1.