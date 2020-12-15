Ankita Raina wins ITF Doubles Title

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina won her third doubles title by claiming the ITF Doubles Title in Dubai along with Ekaterine Gorgodze on December 12, 2020.

On Saturday, the unseeded Indo-Georgian pair defeated the pair of Spain's Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov and Slovakian Kaja Juvan by 6-4 3-6 10-6 to win the final of the Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge.

After her win, Ankita Raina said that the success on the singles circuit is unparalleled but a deep run in doubles draw is not without significance. She said that the doubles matches have always helped her in singles, as playing well in doubles has always been followed by a good run in singles in her career.

This was the fourth doubles final of the season for Ankita but her biggest trophy of the calendar year since her earlier two titles were at the USD 25,000 level and this one was USD 100,000 level.

Key Highlights

•Ankita Raina had made into three finals in February 2020, winning back-to-back titles in Nonthaburi (Thailand) with Bibiane Schoofs and ending up as runners-up in Jodhpur with Snehal Mane.

•Speaking on the long break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 27-year-old said returning to the circuit after a long break too was relieving.

•She said that she was doing a bit of training, both physical and mental at home during the lockdown and it was different coming back to the tour.

•As Europe had opened up earlier, their players had two months of match sharpness behind them.

•However, most of the matches were on clay at that time and Raina had never played so many back-to-back clay court matches.

•She has mostly played on hard courts and this time she got to play a lot in the US during the last two months.