Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Theme, History, Why is it Celebrated?

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 in the country to honour the martyrs and the soldiers in uniform who heroically fight and continue to protect the country’s borders and honour. The Flag Day of India 2021 also comes with an opportunity of collecting funds that can be further used for the welfare of ex-servicemen, serving personnel and for rehabilitating the battle casualties.

The Armed Forces Flag 2021 is dedicated to raising the contributions of the citizens of India as a thank you for the selfless services of our armed personnel. On Armed Forces Flag Day, small flags are distributed in return for donations. On the Indian Armed Forces Day 2021, read more about the history of the day and why is it significant in the current scenario.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021 Date

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed in India every year on December 7. The day encourages the people of India to collect funds and various other contributions for the benefit of the Armed Forces Staff.

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2021 History

The Armed Forces Flag Day in India has been celebrated since 1949. On August 28, 1949, a committee set up by the Defence Minister of India had agreed to observe the Armed Forces Flag Day every year on December 7. The decision was taken to meet the needs of the defence armed personnel in post-Independent India.

Significance of Armed Forces Flag Day 2021

The Armed Forces Flag Day was initially observed to collect donations for the armed personnel and to give flags to the general public to raise awareness. However, flag day has taken on a much greater significance as the day also encourages the people of India to take responsibility to care for and work in any way for the welfare of the armed personnel.

Flag Day 2021 is also a moment to express the gratefulness to the military troops of India who leave their families behind to serve selflessly.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: 5 Interesting facts related to Indian Flag Day

1. The Defence Minister’s Committee in 1949 had established the original Flag Day Fund. However, in 1993, the Defence Ministry of India decided to consolidate the related welfare funds into a single Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

2. The three branches of the Indian Armed Services- the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army and the Indian Navy- on Flag Day put on various cultural events, myriad of performances, and various other activities for the citizens of India.

3. On Armed Forces Flag 2021, in exchange for the donations, the little flags in deep blue, red and light blue signifying the three-armed services of India are distributed.

4. For the contribution, an Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) has been established by the Indian Government to aid the rehabilitation and welfare of the ex-servicemen.

5. In India, there are around 32 lakh ex-servicemen, with an additional 60,000 added every year owning to the superannuation.