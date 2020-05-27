Army Commanders Conference begins, operational defence issues to be discussed

The Army Commanders’ Conference will begin from May 27. The conference was scheduled to be held in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be organised in two phases- first will be from May 27 to May 29 and the second one will be in the last week of June 2020.

The high- level army commanders’ conference will be held amid the ongoing stand-off with China in Ladakh where it has deployed more than 5000 troops all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at multiple locations from Daulat Beg Oldie to other areas in Ladakh.

The top brass from the army will discuss the emerging administrative and security challenges and will also chart the future course of the force. The phase of the conference will be organised at the South Block in New Delhi.

What can be expected to be discussed in the high-level conference:

• The Apex biannual event facilitates conceptual level deliberations that lead to important policy decisions.

• The discussion can be expected on operational and administrative issues that include studies pertaining to logistics and human resources.

• Operational issues that can be expected to be discussed include the situation along the Actual Line of Control in Ladakh.

• The situation along the Line of Actual Control in Pakistan can also be expected to be discussed at the conference.

• The counter-terrorist operations in Kashmir can also be the topic of discussion among the army commanders attending the conference.

• Issues regarding the defence budget will also be discussed by the commanders.

Make in India in Defence sector:

Reducing the import of defence equipment and enhancing Make in India in Defence sector can also be the top of discussion at the conference. Along with it, a ban on the import of certain defence equipment can also be addressed by the commanders.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has earlier announced that a list of weapons and equipment that will be banned for import will be made in consultation with the Department of Military Affairs which will be headed by the Chief of Defence Staff. The aim of the ban on imports has been to promote indigenous defence manufacturing and reduced imports.