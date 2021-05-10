Babar Azam won ICC Men’s Player of the Month, Alyssa Healy won Women’s Player award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 10, 2021, announced the names of the winners of the ‘ICC Players of the Month’ awards for April. These awards recognize and celebrate the best performing male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket.

The ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April was awarded to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for his outstanding performances across all formats in the series against South Africa. Australia’s Alyssa Healy bagged the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April.

Ramiz Raja, representative of the ICC Voting Academy said that there are two ways to bat in white-ball cricket. “One way is to destroy attacks with muscle and force and then there is the Babar Azam way, like conducting a batting symphony with punch, panache, and flair, and he deserves to win this award,” he said.

For his extraordinary 122 off 59, Babar Azam has been named Player of the Match 🏅



Healy won the women’s award for her performance with the bat against all types of bowling and conditions in the recently held series against New Zealand.

Ian Bishop, representative of the ICC Voting Academy highlighted that Healy deserves the ICC Women’s Player of the Month – April, “as she added the runs at the top consistently and at a good tempo to help set up Australia’s scoring in chases and target setting across all three games of their record-breaking series.”

About ICC Player of the Month

•In January 2021, the International Cricket Council (ICC) launched its Player of the Month Awards that recognizes and celebrates the best performing male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket throughout the year.

•An independent Voting Academy decides the Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month. The Voting Academy is made up of former players, broadcasters, journalists, and cricket fans across the world.