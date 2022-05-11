Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Badminton Uber Cup 2022 India Result: India to face Thailand in Quarterfinals on May 12th- Check India Men's & Women's Teams, Match Schedule

Badminton Uber Cup 2022: The India women's team were defeated 0-5 by South Korea in their last group-stage encounter. The men's team is playing against Chinese Taipei. Check India Men's & Women's Teams, Match Schedule.

Created On: May 11, 2022 15:23 IST
India to face Thailand in Quarterfinals on May 12th
India to face Thailand in Quarterfinals on May 12th

Badminton Uber Cup 2022: India will face hosts Thailand in the quartrfinals of Uber Cup 2022 on May 12, 2022. PV Sindhu will lead the Indian women's team in the quarterfinals, while Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian men's team.

The Indian women’s badminton team sealed its quarterfinal berth in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 with a 4-1 win over USA in their Group D tie on May 10th. However, the team broke its unbeaten streak in the tournament after a demoralising 0-5 defeat against Korea in their final group D match on May 11th, finishing second in the group stage.

The Indian men's team led by Lakshya Sen are currently playing against Chinese Taipei in their last group stage encounter. India's Lakshya Sen lost the first match against Chou Tien Chen despite fighting hard for 1 hour and 20 minutes. The top Indians men's doubles duo of Satwik and Chirag have also lost by 21-22, 21-19 against Olympic Champions Lee and Wang. 

Uber Cup 2022 India Squad

Indian Men's Team for Thomas Uber Cup 2022-

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.

Doubles: Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

Indian Women's Team for Thomas Uber Cup 2022-

Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda.

Doubles: Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra.

Read: Asian Games 2022 postponed amid COVID resurgence in China: Chinese State Media

Uber Cup 2022 India Schedule & Result

The Indian men's team have been clubbed alongside Canada, Germany and Chinese Taipei in Group C, while the Indian women's team were in Group D alongside South Korea, Canada and USA. 

Date

India Matches

Result

May 8

India vs Germany (Men’s Team)

India vs Canada (Women’s Team)

India wins 5-0

India wins 4-1

May 9

India vs Canada (Men’s Team)

India wins 5-0

May 10

India vs USA (Women’s Team)

India wins 4-1

May 11

India vs Chinese Taipei (Men’s Team)

India vs South Korea (Women’s Team)

 

 

India lost 0-5

May 12

Quarterfinals

 

May 13

Semifinals

 

May 15

Finals

 

Uber Cup 2022

  • The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 is being hosted at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand between May 8 and May 15, 2022.
  • Uber Cup is an biennial international badminton championship between the member associations of Badminton World Federation (BWF). 
  • The championship includes a total  of 16 teams that are divided into four groups of four teams each in the group stage. 
  • The top two teams from each progress to the knockout round or the quarterfinals.

Read: India's Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned drug- Will her Olympic Result get Affected?

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all