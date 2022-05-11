Badminton Uber Cup 2022 India Result: India to face Thailand in Quarterfinals on May 12th- Check India Men's & Women's Teams, Match Schedule

Badminton Uber Cup 2022: India will face hosts Thailand in the quartrfinals of Uber Cup 2022 on May 12, 2022. PV Sindhu will lead the Indian women's team in the quarterfinals, while Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian men's team.

The Indian women’s badminton team sealed its quarterfinal berth in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 with a 4-1 win over USA in their Group D tie on May 10th. However, the team broke its unbeaten streak in the tournament after a demoralising 0-5 defeat against Korea in their final group D match on May 11th, finishing second in the group stage.

The Indian men's team led by Lakshya Sen are currently playing against Chinese Taipei in their last group stage encounter. India's Lakshya Sen lost the first match against Chou Tien Chen despite fighting hard for 1 hour and 20 minutes. The top Indians men's doubles duo of Satwik and Chirag have also lost by 21-22, 21-19 against Olympic Champions Lee and Wang.

🇮🇳 @lakshya_sen fought his heart out for 1 hour and 20 minutes but end result goes in Chinese Taipei's favour. Well played champ, hard luck 🙌#TUC2022 #Bangkok2022 #ThomasCup2022#Badminton pic.twitter.com/gxorRuZ4QT — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 11, 2022

Uber Cup 2022 India Squad

Indian Men's Team for Thomas Uber Cup 2022-

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.

Doubles: Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

Indian Women's Team for Thomas Uber Cup 2022-

Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda.

Doubles: Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thaker, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra.

Uber Cup 2022 India Schedule & Result

The Indian men's team have been clubbed alongside Canada, Germany and Chinese Taipei in Group C, while the Indian women's team were in Group D alongside South Korea, Canada and USA.

Date India Matches Result May 8 India vs Germany (Men’s Team) India vs Canada (Women’s Team) India wins 5-0 India wins 4-1 May 9 India vs Canada (Men’s Team) India wins 5-0 May 10 India vs USA (Women’s Team) India wins 4-1 May 11 India vs Chinese Taipei (Men’s Team) India vs South Korea (Women’s Team) India lost 0-5 May 12 Quarterfinals May 13 Semifinals May 15 Finals

Uber Cup 2022

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 is being hosted at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand between May 8 and May 15, 2022.

Uber Cup is an biennial international badminton championship between the member associations of Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The championship includes a total of 16 teams that are divided into four groups of four teams each in the group stage.

The top two teams from each progress to the knockout round or the quarterfinals.

