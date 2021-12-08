BrahMos Supersonic Missile successfully test fired by DRDO: All you need to know

India successfully test-fired an air version of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile on December 8, 2021, from the integrated test range of Chandipur, off Odisha Coast. The mission by DRDO has been described as a ‘major milestone’ in the development of BrahMos. The air version of the BrahMos missile was test-fired from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I at 10.30 am.

The test-firing of the BrahMos missile has been described as a major milestone in the development of BrahMos. As per DRDO, the launch of the supersonic missile also met all the objectives and has also cleared the way for the serial production of the air-version BrahMos Missile.

Air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off Odisha coast today: DRDO — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

The secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and the Chairman of DRDO congratulated the teams that were involved with the flight test. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), the Indian Air Force as well as other stakeholders behind the success of the mission.

Significance of BrahMos Supersonic Missile test firing

The launch of the BrahMos Supersonic Missile will be a major milestone in BrahMos development. The launch has cleared the system for the serial production of BrahMos missiles in India.

Major airframe assemblies that are responsible for forming an integral part of the Ramjet Engine are indigenously developed including the non-metallic airframe sections.

Also Read: DRDO successfully test-fires short-range surface to air missile for Indian Navy- Check details

About BrahMos

BrahMos is a product of collaboration between India (DRDO) and Russia (NPOM) for the production, development and marketing of the supersonic cruise missile. The offensive missile weapon system has also been inducted into the Indian Armed Forces. The air version of BrahMos supersonic missile was last flight tested by DRDO in July 2021.

Short Range Surface to air Missile flight tested

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on December 7, 2021, also flight-tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile. The latest launch by India will further facilitate the Indian Navy in targeting aerial threats.