Cancer Drug Trial News: What do we know about a drug trial in which cancer disappeared in every patient?

Cancer drug trial full remission: For the first time in history in what appears to be a miracle, a small clinical trial has found that every single rectal cancer patient who received an experimental treatment discovered that their cancer has vanished. Dr. Luis A. Diaz J. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center stated that this was the first time that something like this has happened in the history of cancer.

Reportedly, the patients involved in the cancer drug trial had undergone treatments such as radiation, chemotherapy, and invasive surgery that could result in urinary, bowel, and even sexual dysfunction. The findings of the latest cancer drug trial have shocked the medical experts who pointed out that the complete remission in every single patient is unheard off.

It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug.



Cancer Drug Trial Remission: What happened in cancer drug trial?

As per the New York Times, in the small clinical trial which was conducted by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 18 patients with rectal cancer took a drug called ‘Dostarlimab’ for around 6 months, and in the end, every one of them saw their tumors disappear. According to the experts, this is the first time that something like this has happened in the history of cancer.

The 18 patients who were involved in the cancer drug trial had undergone several treatments. They went into the cancer drug trial expecting to go through more procedures as the next step, however, to their surprise no further treatment was needed.

As per the doctors, all the 18 patients who took ‘Dostarlimab’ were all in similar stages of their cancer. Their cancer was locally advanced but had not spread to other organs.

Rectal Cancer Drug Trial: What do we know about the drug ‘Dostarlimab’?

According to the experts, ‘Dostarlimab’ is a drug with laboratory-produced molecules. The drug acts as substitute for antibodies in the human body.

As the rectal cancer is undetectable by the physical exam including endoscopy, PET Scans or MRI scans, the successful work of Dostarlimab has proven that it can be a potential cure for one of the most deadly common cancer known.

Cancer Drug Trial breakthrough: Significance

At the time of the report on the successful rectal cancer drug trial, no patient received chemoradiotherapy or undergone surgery, and no cases of progression or recurrence were reported during the follow-up. The cancer researchers who reviewed the drug informed that the treatment on drugs looks promising, however, a large-scale trial is required.

The successful cancer drug trial has also turned significant as the patients who were involved in it did not suffer any significant complications.

What is Rectal Cancer?

Colorectal Cancer which is also known as colon cancer, bowel cancer or rectal cancer is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum. The signs and the symptoms of rectal cancer may include blood in the stool, weight loss, change in bowel movements, and fatigue.

Most colorectal cancers are because of old age and lifestyle factors, with only a small number of cases due to the underlying genetic disorders.