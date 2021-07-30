Center announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS candidates in medical courses

The Central Government on July 29, 2021, announced a 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category and 27% for the OBCs.

The announcement was made in the All-India Quota (AIQ) Scheme for the undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

Prime Minister Modi, while appreciating the landmark judgment taken by the government, tweeted, “this will immensely help thousands of our youth every year to get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country.”

Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year. https://t.co/gv2EygCZ7N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also lauded the decision. Prime Minister Modi, at a meeting held on July 26, had directed the Union Ministries to facilitate an effective solution to this long-pending issue.

Benefits: • The decision of reserving seats in the medical and dental colleges will benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduation. • It will also be beneficial for around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in postgraduation. • Students from the OBC quota from across the country will now be able to take benefit of this reservation in the AIQ scheme in order to compete for seats in any state. • Since AIQ scheme is a central scheme, the Central list of OBCs will be used for this purpose.

What is an AIQ Scheme?

The All-India Quota Scheme was introduced in 1986 under the directions of the Supreme Court to provide for domicile-free-merit-based opportunities to the students from any state in the country aspiring to study in a good medical college in another state.

The AIQ scheme consists of 15% of the total available US seats and 50% of the total available Postgraduate seats in the Government medical colleges. Initially, there was no reservation for categories in the scheme up to 2007.

Reforms in field of medical education since 2014:

The latest decision is in sync with the significant reforms that have been carried out in the field of medical education since 2014.

• In the last 6 years, MBBS seats in India have been increased by 56% from 54,348 seats in 2014 to 84,649 seats in 2020.

• The number of PG seats has also been increased by 80% from 30,191 seats in the year 2014 to 54,275 seats in 2020.

• 179 new medical colleges have also been established during the same period. Now the country has 558 (Govt:289, Private: 269) medical colleges.