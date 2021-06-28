Centre launches e-filing portal of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched ‘itat e-dwar', the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on June 25, 2021.

The portal will enable the online filing of appeals, applications and documents by various parties.

The Minister explained that the Digital India initiative seeks to bridge the gap between people and achieving digital inclusion and empowering an ordinary Indian with the power of technology and a framework for transforming India.

Significance

According to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the launch of the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), should be seen as a larger narrative of transformation the country is undergoing through the digital medium.

Key Highlights

• The 'ITAT e-dwar' portal aims to enhance accessibility, accountability and transparency in the day-to-day working of the ITAT.

• It would not only result in economization of the use of paper and cost savings but also rationalization of the fixation of cases leading to quicker disposal of cases.

• The e-Filing Portal will enable the parties to electronically file their Appeals, Miscellaneous Applications, documents and paper books.

• All the communication regarding their appeals, like filing of appeal or hearing date, adjournments, pronouncements and disposals will be sent to the appellant’s Mobile and E-Mail Id.

• The tribunal orders will also be sent on the given E-Mail Id.

• The ITAT in its next phase aims to designate specific benches as Paperless Benches and touch screens will be provided in these Paperless Benches to enable members to access their e-Appeals.

Digital India

• The Law Minister highlighted that nearly 129 crore of the Indian population are enrolled for Aadhaar, which is the digital identity to supplement one’s physical identity.

• Besides this, almost 40 crore bank accounts have been opened for the poor and linked to Aadhar.

Digital India has positioned India as a world leader in digital payments.

• Another achievement of Digital India is the establishment of Common Service Centres (CSCs), which provide several services that are citizen-centric. There are currently about 4 lakh CSCs in the country.

• During the pandemic, the Judiciary also functioned through digital means. The data for about more than 18 crore cases is available in the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

The Law Minister highlighted that cases of ITAT should also be integrated in it.

He further suggested that the lawyers must associate themselves in rendering legal advice to the needy through Tele Law programme.