Centre to bring ordinance to raise working hours for employees

Centre might bring an ordinance that will give state governments the flexibility to increase the working hours of employees. The increase in the work hours will go from 8 hours a day to 12 hours a day.

The move that will affect the establishments all over will address the labour shortage once the companies resume working after the lockdown.

Apart from encouraging the companies to maintain social distancing, the ordinance will empower the states or an authority to notify the work hours as per the suitability.

Key Highlights:

• The bill was introduced by the Labour Ministry last year in the parliament and it was then sent to the standing committee.

• The report by the standing committee on the bill was presented in the budget session but it was not taken up as the session was terminated due to COVID-19.

• The request regarding the increase in the work hours has been made by industries and employer’s organisations.

• It will help in overcoming the labour shortage post lockdown.

Why the ordinance is required?

The pressure on the factories can be assumed once they resume their working after lockdown. The main reason behind the labour shortage will be the lack of migrant workers who have gone back to their homes. Returning and resuming work from short notices will be difficult for them which might impact the working of factories.

Lockdown Extension:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on April 14 had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020.

In his address, he mentioned that the states, districts, localities will be closely monitored until April 20. Areas that will show positive development after April 20 will be given certain concessions. He also mentioned relaxations given to daily wage workers who have impacted the most from the lockdown.