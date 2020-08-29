Chadwick Boseman, ‘Black Panther’ star passes away due to colon cancer at 43

The Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, best known for his work in ‘Black Panther’ passed away on August 28, 2020, after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

His heartbreaking demise was confirmed by his team through a statement which was shared on Twitter. As per the statement, Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and was battling with it from the past 4 years as it progressed to stage 4.

Known to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther’, before starring in Marvel’s Superhero flick, Chadwick Boseman had risen to stardom with his characters of Black American icons in ‘Get on Up’ and in ‘42’.

Official Statement from Chadwick Boseman’s team:

The statement from Boseman’s team confirmed his demise while also informing about his 4 year-long battle with cancer. His team also shared how he had been consistent with his work even during his last phase and amid the chemotherapy and surgeries.

The statement read, from Da 5 Bloods to Marshall, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and many other movies were filmed by Boseman during and between the countless chemotherapy and surgeries.

The statement acknowledged that it was the honor of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He passed away in his home with his wife and family members by his side.

Marvel Stars mourned the demise of Co-Star:

Marvel Superstars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Patt mourned the demise of their co-star.

The much-loved superheroes took to social media to express their grief at the loss of the ‘Black Panther’ star.

'Captain America' actor Chris Evans expressed the news as heartbreaking. He shared two pictures with Boseman while also mentioning that he had so much to create.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

About Chadwick Boseman:

Chadwick Boseman born on November 29, 1976, was an American actor, known for portraying several real-life historical figures such as James Brown in 'Get on Up', Jackie Robinson in '42', Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

He gained much love and popularity for player Superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Films including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther. For it, he also won a Screen Actors Guild Awards and NAACP Image Award.