Chinese authorities to establish National Security Bureau in Hong Kong

The People’s Republic of China has been planning to establish a special bureau in Hing Kong in order to investigate and prosecute crimes that will be considered threatening to national security.

The bureau will be established as per the controversial new national security law that Beijing will be imposing on the semi-autonomous territory. In addition to this, the bodies in all Hong Kong government departments, from immigration to finance will be directly answerable to the Central government in Beijing.

The new details of the proposed national security law emerged as the body that has been handling most lawmaking for China’s legislature closed its latest meeting. The introduced bill has received heavy criticism from within Hong Kong and abroad.

New National Security law:

The details of the new controversial national security law mention the establishment of a special bureau by China in Hong Kong including the liability to answer directly to Beijing by the Hong Kong government departments.

These latest announcements have increased the concerns that China’s government will continue to tighten its grip on Hong Kong. Beijing in its statement mentioned that it has been determined to press ahead with the national security legislation despite facing criticism from within Hong Kong and other countries.

The bill of National security was raised for discussion at the meeting of the standing committee of the National’s People’s Congress but there was no further word on the fate of the bill.

Hong Kong’s sole delegate on the Standing Committee, Tam Yiu-Chung informed that the law was reviewed but no votes were taken. It is still not clear when it would be vetted as the Standing Committee meets every two months.

Why China is bringing the new National Security law?

The bill was submitted on June 18 for deliberation. It covered four activities of crimes: subversion of state power, deliberation, collaborating with external foreign forces to endanger national security, and local terrorist activities.

China has been acting following the widespread and violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong against the country. As per the critics, the newly introduced law could severely limit opposition political activity and free speech. Legal experts have mentioned that Beijing’s justifications for the law are debatable.

China had addressed the concerns on the new law by saying that the new legislation will only target those acts and activities that will severely undermine national security.

Hong Kong Bar Association on the new bill:

The Hong Kong Bar Association on June 19 revealed the details of the bill to the city’s government. The Bar association warned that the law’s enforcement in Hong Kong will risk setting up a system of legal standards that will be dominated by Beijing.

The Bar Association in a statement mentioned that the bill raises the question of whether the individuals will be tried within the criminal justice system in Hong Kong by the Hong Kong court or will be sent to the Mainland for trial and will serve any terms of imprisonment in Mainland prisons.

The new legislation has been broadly seen as an additional measure that will further erode the legal distinctions between Mainland China and Hong Kong.

US and UK on the national security bill:

The bill faced heavy criticism from the United States who mentioned that it will revoke some of the preferential conditions that were extended towards Hong Kong after it was transferred from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Britain also mentioned that it will offer a path of citizenship and passports to as many as 3 million Hong Kong residents. Group of Seven leading economies had called on China to reconsider its plans by issuing a joint statement that voiced grave concern over the legislation that will breach Beijing’s International commitments as well as the territory’s constitution.

