Coronavirus Study: Men more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women; Check Details Here

Men are more prone to get COVID-19 infection than women, as per a recent study published in the European Heart Journal. The Study reveals that higher blood levels of ACE2 enzyme in men enables Coronavirus to infect the healthy cells, making men more vulnerable to die of COVID-19 than women. The findings of the study are mentioned below in detail along with the reason behind the theory.

The study was conducted on thousands of men and women in Europe. For conducting the study, researchers took blood samples of 3500 heart patients from 11 European Countries. A team of researchers led by Adriaan Voors analysed all the individuals by measuring concentration of Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) in their blood samples.

Findings of the Study published in European Heart Journal

Finding 1: Men's blood has higher level of an enzyme called Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) which is found in lungs, kidneys, heart and other organs of the body. Coronavirus is a respiratory disease wherein the infection progresses into the lungs.

ACE2 enzyme acts like a receptor on cell surface which gets attached to the Coronavirus and allows it to enter body. People dealing with congestive heart failure, kidney disease or diabetes are prescribed with drugs like angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) or angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors.

Finding 2: As per the study conducted on heart patients, those taking ARBs or ACE inhibitors drugs did not have higher concentrations of ACE2 enzyme in their blood, implying that these drugs do not intensify ACE2 concentrations.

As per Adriaan Voors, a professor of cardiology who co-led the study, the findings do not support the idea of discontinuation of ARBs or ACE inhibitors drugs for COVID-19 patients. Heart patients should continue taking these drugs as their intake will not increase risk of getting infected with Coronavirus.

Background

The study began before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and did not include any patient of novel Coronavirus. However, when other researchers began pointing that the Coronavirus gets into body cells through ACE2; then researcher Voors and his team went beyond their study to come to these findings.