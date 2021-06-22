COVID-19 Vaccine: PM Modi congratulates as India receives highest-ever daily vaccination count of 80 lakh jabs

PM Modi has congratulated the people of India for a record single-day vaccination drive on June 21, 2021. He expressed happiness over the fact that 80 lakh people got vaccinated on June 21 and also praised frontline COVID-19 warriors for their hard work.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet stated that the record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. He congratulated those who got vaccinated and praised all the frontline warriors who have been working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine.

Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine.



Well done India! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2021

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 28.80 crores on June 21, 2021, after 80 lakh COVID-19 jabs were administered on a single day.

Current status of COVID-19 Vaccination in India:

As per the data released by the Health Ministry on the morning of June 21, 2021, a total of 28,00,36,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India through 38,24,408 sessions, including 30,39,996 on June 20, 2021.

Category Administered with first dose Administered with second dose Health Care Workers 1,01,25,143 70,72,595 Frontline Workers 1,71,73,646 90,51,173 People aged between 18-44 years 5,59,54,551 12,63,242 People aged between 45-59 years 8,07,11,132 1,27,56,299 People aged over 60 years 6,47,77,302 2,11,51,815

COVID-19 vaccination in India:

On January 16, 2021, Prime Minister Modi announced the world’s largest vaccination drive in the country with a plan to administer health workers and frontline workers with approved COVID-19 jabs. The phases were later extended to cover those aged 60 years or above, it was then extended to those aged between 45-60 and eventually for people aged 18 years or above.

At the time, only two approved COVID-19 vaccines were to be administered in India- Covishield and COVAXIN, however, in April 2021, the regulatory body also approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, making it the third vaccine to be administered in the country.

Making the procedure as seamless as possible, the government opened online registrations, and later on-site registration for the COVID vaccine was also made available.

Free COVID-19 vaccination policy:

In the latest, the Central Government had announced that all those aged 18 and above will now be administered with free COVID-19 jabs at any government facility under the centralized free COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The provision of free vaccination was earlier limited to only those aged 45 or above, however, at the request of State Governments, the Center decided to procure 75% of COVID-19 vaccines and give them to States for free distribution to all those aged 18 or above. It must be that the jabs will be chargeable at the private hospitals.

