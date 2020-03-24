Covid-19 treatment likely to be covered under Ayushmann Bharat Yojana

The Government may soon include COVID-19 test and treatment under the centrally-sponsored Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This information was shared by official sources on March 22, 2020.

This comes after the National Health Authority sought permission from its governing board to include the test and treatment of respiratory ailments in its packages. The authority is responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

COVID-29 test and treatment cost will be covered under Ayushmann Bharat Yojana after the government gives its official approval and allows private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

The move will benefit many people and enable faster testing of suspected coronavirus patients. Currently, only government-run hospitals and labs are conducting coronavirus tests. The government is yet to allow private hospitals to begin testing.

Benefit

If COVID-19 treatment is brought under Ayushmann Bharat Yojana then it would enable the beneficiaries to get themselves tested in any of the empaneled hospitals free of cost and avail treatment in an isolation ward if tested positive.

Background

The Ayushmann Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana aims to cover over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, based on the 2011 socio-economic caste census.

Under the health scheme, an annual medical cover of up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to each beneficiary family for secondary and tertiary treatment. The scheme includes a list of diseases that are covered under its package.

Know all about Ayushmann Bharat Yojana here.