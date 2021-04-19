Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

COVID-19 Vaccine for All Adults from 1st May, Production to be incentivised, ramped up

Adults above the age of 18 years will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccination from May 1, 2021. 

 

Created On: Apr 19, 2021 20:23 ISTModified On: Apr 19, 2021 20:23 IST
COVID-19 Vaccination in India

The Central Government has decided to open up COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years from May 1, 2021.

The decision was announced by the Government on April 19, 2021, that all those above the age of 18 years will be eligible to get inoculated under its ‘liberalised and accelerated’ phase 3 strategy of vaccination.

Comments