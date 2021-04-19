COVID-19 Vaccine for All Adults from 1st May, Production to be incentivised, ramped up

The Central Government has decided to open up COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years from May 1, 2021.

The decision was announced by the Government on April 19, 2021, that all those above the age of 18 years will be eligible to get inoculated under its ‘liberalised and accelerated’ phase 3 strategy of vaccination.

Govt of India announces liberalised & accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1; everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine pic.twitter.com/7G3WbgTDy8 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

The step of opening vaccination for all was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi who stated that the government has been working hard for almost a year to ensure that the maximum number of Indian Citizens are able to get the vaccine in the shortest period of time.

Govt of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria & will affect criteria negatively: Govt pic.twitter.com/jVmzG5nKuf — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Some of the important decisions taken by the Government to ensure vaccine for all:

• One of the most important decisions taken at a meeting is that the procurement, pricing, administration, and eligibility of the vaccine have been made flexible in phase 3 of the world's largest vaccination drive.

• All stakeholders are given the flexibility to customize to local needs



• Everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19



• Vaccine manufacturers are incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players



• Vaccine manufacturers empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to State Govts. and in the open market at a pre-declared price



• States empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same



• GoI Vaccination drive to continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs, and population above 45 years.

Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. Eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18 years: Govt of India (3/3) — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

State Govts empowered to Source, Sell Vaccines in Open Market

As part of the series of decisions taken today by the Central Government, State Governments have been empowered to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers. Following today’s order, Vaccine manufacturers have been permitted to release up to 50% of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

50% share of Centre and State

For COVID-19 vaccines that are being manufactured in India, the Central Government has allowed Manufacturers to reserve 50% of production for the Central Government. The rest 50% can be sold to state governments or private buyers at a pre-declared price.

Manufacturers would transparently make advance declaration of price for 50% supply to State Govts & in open market, before May 1. Based on this price, State Govts, pvt hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from manufacturers: Govt (1/3) — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

From the 50% Share reserved by the Central Government, vaccines would be allotted to states/UTs based on criteria of the extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) and performance (speed of administration), the official order said.

Private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Govt of India channel: Govt of India (2/3) — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Vaccines to be Available in Open Market

Along with opening the availability of COVID-19 Vaccines to the state governments, Modi Government has now also allowed vaccine manufacturers to sell the vials in the open market.

The central government’s order also states that the 50% reserved share of Vaccines to the Central Govt and 50% rest to state and private buyers is applicable only for vaccines that are being manufactured in India. For all imported vaccines, the sale would be allowed in the open market without restrictions.

Free Vaccinations for Eligible Citizens to Continue

Keeping up its promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccines, the central government in its order says that vaccination shall continue as before in Government of India vaccination centres, provided free of cost to the eligible population. For now, the eligibility criteria covers health care workers, front-line workers, and all people above 45 years of age. The order also mentions that the second dose for existing priority groups will be a priority.