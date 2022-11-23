Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect after interview fiasco

Manchester United News: Cristiano Ronaldo, a Star striker has parted ways with Manchester United. The news was announced by the club on November 22, 2022. The star footballer will immediately leave Manchester United after reaching a mutual agreement with the Red Devils. Cristiano Ronaldo netted 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second spell with the club.

As per the official statement by Manchester United, “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United: What could be the reason?

The footballer has been subjected to intense criticism over his recent interview in which he criticized the club over a number of issues.

Ronaldo had even alleged that a few of the club bosses are trying to force him out. The decision from Manchester United to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have come as a result of the explosive interview in which he had spoken against the new manager of the club Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Manchester United: Background

Cristiano Ronaldo played with Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 and then from 2021 to 2022. He returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 coming from Juventus, where spent a few years.

Ronaldo is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the history of Football, and he exhibited it during his first stint at Old Trafford, where he was the number-one scorer in his last three seasons.

During his stay at Manchester United, Ronaldo delivered a total of 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 appearances. He tallied 103 of these goals and 37 of these assists at the Premier League.

Ronaldo had an excellent 2021-22 season as an individual, although the team itself landed outside the Champions League places. The star footballer wanted to leave Manchester United in July 2022 but failed to sign himself up with a new club.

What now for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been in talks with a number of clubs but it isn’t yet known which team the star striker join next.

The Portuguese superstar is currently participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where his team will begin their campaign against Ghana on November 24, 2022.

