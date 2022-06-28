Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 28 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as new Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll 2022 and Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll 2022 among others.

1.Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has taken oath as which High Court's Chief Justice?

a)Delhi High Court

b)Allahabad High Court

c)Bombay High Court

d)Madras High Court

2.Who won Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll 2022?

a)Simranjit Singh Mann

b)Gurmail Singh

c)Ghanshyam Lodhi

d)Dharmendra Yadav

3.Who won Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll 2022?

a)Dinesh Lal Yadav

b)Ghanshyam Lodhi

c)Dharmendra Yadav

d)Mohm. Asim Raja

4.Which nation has launched a solid-fueled rocket named ‘Zuljanah’ into space?

a)China

b)Iran

c)Turkey

d)North Korea

5.India will tour which nation for ODI, T20I series after the T20 World Cup 2022?

a)South Africa

b)Ireland

c)New Zealand

d)West Indies

6.Who has been added to India’s Test squad as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma who is COVID-19 positive?

a)Ruturaj Gaikwad

b)Mayank Agarwal

c)Hardik Pandya

d)Ishan Kishan

7.Which city is the world's most liveable cities as per Global Liveability Index 2022?

a)Copenhagen

b)Calgary

c)Vancouver

d)Vienna

Answers

1.(a) Delhi High Court

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on June 28, 2022. Justice Chandra was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at LG's secretariat Raj Niwas. The post of Delhi High Court Chief Justice was lying vacant after the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel. Justice Vipin Sanghi was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in March. Justice Sanghi has now been appointed as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.Justice Chandra who was serving as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court was directed to assume charge of the office of the Delhi high court Chief Justice in a law ministry order dated June 19, 2022.

2.(a) Simranjit Singh Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal's Simranjit Singh Mann defeated AAP's Gurmail Singh with a margin of 5822 votes from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Simranjit Singh Mann said that his priority after becoming Sangrur MP will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur including the condition of farmers under debt.

3.(b) Ghanshyam Lodhi

In UP Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2022, BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav in Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll 2022 by a margin of 42192 votes, while BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav won from Azamgarh constituency by 8679 votes against SP's Mohm. Asim Raja.

4.(b) Iran

Iran recently launched a solid-fueled rocket into space called Zuljanah. The 25.5 meter-long rocket is capable of carrying a satellite weighing 220 kilograms that will ultimately gather data in low-earth orbit and promote Iran’s space industry.

5.(c) New Zealand

India is scheduled to tour New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and three ODIs after T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. This was announced by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on June 28, 2022. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January 2023.

6.(b) Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal added to India’s Test squad as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who has tested positive for COVID-19.The BCCI said on June 26 that the Team India captain Rohit Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on June 25th. The skipper is currently in isolation at the team hotel and under care of the BCCI medical team. Sharma had not taken the field on Day 3 of India's 4-day practice match against Leicestershire County Club. '

7.(d) Vienna

Vienna is the world's most liveable city as per the Global Liveability Index 2021. A total of 173 cities have been ranked by EIU based on a range of criteria, including the availability of green space, infrastructure, crime rates, political stability, and health care. The second-most liveable city in the world is Copenhagen and Zurich.

