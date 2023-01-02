Current Affairs in Short: 02 January 2023
Balkan nation Croatia adopts Euro as its currency
- Croatia has formally embraced the euro as its currency, making it the 20th member state of the European Union.
- The Balkan country joined the EU about a decade ago but had to wait until now to become a Eurozone member.
- When the clock struck midnight, Finance Minister Marko Primorac and National Bank Governor Boris Vuji took the first euro notes from a Croatian cash machine.
Anil Kumar Lahoti appointed as new chairman and CEO of the railway board
- Anil Kumar Lahoti has been appointed as the next Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board.
- The Cabinet's appointments committee confirmed Anil Kumar Lahoti's nomination.
- Mr. Lahoti formerly served as a Member (Infrastructure) of, the Railway Board.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took oath as 39th President of Brazil
- Following the 2022 Brazilian general election, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as the 39th President of Brazil.
- Lula, 77, barely beat Jair Bolsonaro in October to earn an extraordinary third presidential term despite serving a year and a half in prison on corruption charges that were later reversed.
- Previously, as head of the Workers Party (PT) from 2003 to 2010, he brought millions of Brazilians out of poverty amid a commodities boom that benefited the economy.
Gujarat got first IVF unit for animals in India
- Gujarat's Amreli, India received its first In vitro fertilization (IVF) mobile device on January 1, 2023.
- Purushottam Rupala, union minister, launched the mobile IVF lab. The IVF mobile van, according to the minister, was "dedicated in a collaborative endeavor of the Government of India and Amar Dairy."
- IVF is a complicated sequence of operations used to aid with fertility and child conception. It is a sophisticated reproductive technique used in animals to multiply better female germplasm at a faster pace.
