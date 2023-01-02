Current Affairs in Short: 02 January 2023

When the clock struck midnight, Finance Minister Marko Primorac and National Bank Governor Boris Vuji took the first euro notes from a Croatian cash machine.

The Balkan country joined the EU about a decade ago but had to wait until now to become a Eurozone member.

Croatia has formally embraced the euro as its currency, making it the 20th member state of the European Union.

Mr. Lahoti formerly served as a Member (Infrastructure) of, the Railway Board.

Anil Kumar Lahoti has been appointed as the next Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board.

Following the 2022 Brazilian general election, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as the 39th President of Brazil.

Lula, 77, barely beat Jair Bolsonaro in October to earn an extraordinary third presidential term despite serving a year and a half in prison on corruption charges that were later reversed.