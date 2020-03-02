Current Affairs in Short: 02 March 2020

Government provides permission for WiFi on flights

• The Union Government has issued a notification that provides permission to use WiFi on flights. A gadget notification of the amended aircraft law has been issued recently. Now, passengers will be able to get WiFi services during their flight journey.

• It has been said that the pilot-in-command can give his permission to use mobile phone in the flight. The Director-General of Aviation can also give the necessary guidelines for this.

• Now, travelers can also enjoy live streaming, cricket matches, social media messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook. However, it has not yet decided how much passengers will have to pay for it.

Rajeev Suri to step down as Nokia CEO

• Nokia President and CEO Rajiv Suri will step down from his current position on August 31, 2020. However, Suri will continue to serve as an advisor to the Nokia board until 1 January 2021. Pekka Lundmark will take over his position in the place of Suri.

• At present, Pekka Lundmark is working as the President and CEO of the French power company Fortum.

• Suri had earlier indicated to the board that he is considering stepping down of the company. However, he emphasized the implementation of a concrete succession plan for this.

First railway restaurant ‘Restaurant on Wheels’

• Indian Railways started its first railway restaurant "Restaurant on Wheels" at Asansol railway station for the use of its passengers and common people there. This restaurant has been developed by renovating two old coaches.

• This restaurant on wheels will not only facilitate passengers at Asansol station but also increase Indian Railway’s non-fare revenue up to Rs 50 lakh in the next five years.

• The first compartment will provide tea and snacks while the second compartment will give breakfast and lunch. The restaurant will offer a variety of dishes including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian rolls and biryani.

Punjab bans online food orders without hygiene rating

• The Punjab government has decided to ban online food supply from all hotels, dhabas, and eateries etc which do not follow the hygiene rating rules under the Food Standards and Safety Act, Punjab.

• The government has also issued instructions to online food supply companies (OFSAs) not to take food from shops that do not follow government rules.

• The order states that Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Panda any many other food business operators in Punjab deliver food online. This is a new way of delivering food through an IT-based platform, which provides food at home.

First Khelo India University Games concludes

• India's fast runner Dutee Chand won her second gold medal at the Khelo India University Games. She was representing Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and took 23.66 seconds.

• The Punjab University of Chandigarh won the title and became the winner at the conclusion of Khelo India University Games

• Panjab University, Chandigarh won 46 medals including 17 gold, 19 silver, and 10 bronze. On the other hand, Savitribai Phule Pune University secured the second position while Punjabi University, Patiala was announced as the second runner up.