Current Affairs in Short: 05 March 2020

Ajay Bhushan Pandey becomes new Finance Secretary

• Senior IAS officer Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who is holding the responsibility of Revenue Secretary, will be the new Finance Secretary of the country. He will replace Rajiv Kumar, who retired last month.

• Pandey is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Maharashtra cadre. He has served for nine years as CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

• Ajay Bhushan Pandey was a BTech from IIT Kanpur and PhD in Computer Science from University of Minnesota, joined UIDAI on September 1, 2010.

Google announced to open cloud data centre in Delhi

• Google announced on March 05, 2020 that it would open India's next cloud region in Delhi by 2021. It will be Google’s second cloud region in India.

• In the Asia-Pacific region, Google has 22 cloud data-centers. Google cloud centers help other companies to store their data at the local level.

• Google cloud services are now available in South America, North America, Asia, Europe and Australia. Data is stored in these areas. These data storage sectors help many companies store and protect their data.

Iconic Deccan Queen Express to be rejuvenated

• The Deccan Queen Express, which runs between Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, is one of the most prestigious trains of Indian Railways with its rich heritage.

• The Deccan Queen currently uses a staff uniform with blue and white colors with a red band. Apart from this, a new logo has also been proposed for the LHB up-gradation of this train.

• This train has been in regular customer service since 1930. It holds the record for being India's first superfast train, first long-distance electric train, first corridor train, first separate train for women and first dining car train.

Allahabad Bank to be merged with Indian Bank

• The 10 state-run banks of the country will be converted into 4 banks from April 1 onwards. Allahabad Bank will be merged with the Indian Bank. The business of the new institute will be Rs 10 lakh crore in the coming two to three years after the merger of the two banks.

• As of December 31, 2019, Indian Bank has a turnover of Rs 4.5 lakh crore and has 2,887 branches across the country. Apart from this, the Allahabad Bank is worth Rs 3.94 lakh crore and has 3,175 branches.

• Chennai's Indian Bank and Kolkata's Allahabad Bank will emerge as the 7th largest bank in the banking sector of the country.

DIPAS developed full body protector for female troops

• Dr. Shweta Rawat associated with DIPAS has developed a special full body protector (Prabla) for the protection of women soldiers deployed in riot control work. This body protector has been developed with the help of the Rapid Action Force.

• It has been developed according to the physical shape and conditions of female troops. This full-body protector has many special qualities. It protects against injury, fire, acid while its upper layer cannot be pierced easily.

• It has been developed according to the convenience of female troops deployed at the workplace. Apart from that, Dr. Shalini Gupta of IIT has developed an easy and reasonable diagnosis and treatment of bacterial septicemia. It is considered as the world’s biggest in-hospital killers.