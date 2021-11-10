Current Affairs in Short: 10 November 2021

ICC Men’s T20I rankings: Virat Kohli drops to 8th spot, KL Rahul jumps to 5th spot

•Indian captain Virat Kohli dropped to the 8th spot after he dropped four places while KL Rahul ranked 5th spot after jumping three places in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings issued on November 10, 2021.

•Virat Kohli dropped to the 8th spot after Team India’s early group-stage elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, with three 50s in India’s last three matches, KL Rahul climbed to the 5thspot. Rahul played brilliantly against Namibia, Scotland, and Afghanistan.

Ayushman Bharat-Digital Mission: Health Ministry begins digital registration of all medical facilities

•The Union Health Ministry on November 10, 2021, began digital registration of all medical facilities and all doctors under the Ayushman Bharat-Digital Mission for digitizing their health records.

•Under the Ayushman Bharat-Digital Mission launched on September 27 by PM Modi, the government has advised all government hospitals to procure Hospital Information Management System software.

•Under Ayushman Bharat-Digital Mission, every Indian citizen will receive a unique Health ID that will store all personal health records of an individual. The Mission aims to create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem.

PM Modi to launch Kanpur Metro by 2021 end, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flags off trial run of Kanpur Metro

•PM Narendra Modi will launch the Kanpur Metro by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on November 10, 2021, flagged off the trial run of Kanpur Metro on a 9-km priority track between IIT and Moti Jheel.

•The Kanpur Metro Project comprises two metro corridors of about 32.5-km long. In the first phase, Kanpur Metro will run on the 9-km priority corridor. So far, 9 stations have been built. The second phase of Kanpur Metro will run between Moti Jheel and Transport Nagar that will have underground stations.

•On the complete operationalization of Kanpur Metro, 6 metro trains will run on the priority corridor between IIT and Moti Jheel and 2 metro trains will be parked in the depot as reserve. 6 more metro trains will be added by the time of the launch of commercial operations.

•The construction work of the Kanpur Rail Project began under the UP CM Yodi-led government on November 15, 2019.

Centre approves declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

•Union Minister Anurag Thakur while announcing the Cabinet’s decision on November 10, 2021 said that week-long celebrations will be held from November 15 to 22 to celebrate and commemorate the history of tribal people, achievements, and culture.

•Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875. He belonged to the Munda tribe. Munda spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement during the British rule in the late 19th century across the tribal belt of modern-day Jharkhand and Bihar.

•The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on November 15 is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in India which also coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation day.

Japan confirms season’s 1st Avian Flu outbreak

•Japan on November 10, 2021, confirmed Avian Flu outbreak at a chicken farm in Akita prefecture, Northeastern Japan. The season’s first Avian Influenza outbreak was confirmed through genetic testing at a chicken farm in Yokote. 1,43,000 birds on that farm will be culled.

•The Akita prefectural government has banned the delivery of chickens or eggs from farms within 10 kms of the chicken farm in Yokote. It has asked the Self-Defense Force to resolve the issue. PM Fumio Kishida has also called the Farm Ministry and governmental agencies to take preventive measures.

•On November 9, a veterinarian reported to local health authorities about the increasing number of chickens dying at a farm in Yokote. After a simple test of 13 chickens from the farm showed 12 chickens positive for Avian Flu.