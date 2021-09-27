PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission – All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27, 2021, launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via video conferencing. PM Modi had announced the pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on August 15, 2020, from the Red Fort. The Mission is also known as the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). Currently, the Mission is being implemented in the pilot phase across 6 union territories. The nationwide launch of the Mission coincides with the 3rd anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY).

What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission?

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information, and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems. The Mission will ensure the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information, and enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

The Mission is based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity, and other digital initiatives of the government. It aims to create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments. Citizens will be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities.

The pilot scheme is currently being implemented across 6 union territories namely Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox

As a part of the Mission, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox will act as a framework for product testing and technology. The Sandbox will help organizations, including private players, who want to be a part of the National Digital Health Ecosystem. Organizations, private players, citizens can become Health Information Provider or Health Information User or efficiently link with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Key benefits of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission •Empowering citizens with a modern healthcare system •Easy access to health records of citizens and healthcare professionals •Enabling the private healthcare sector to participate •Making healthcare providers and doctors to be more accessible and accountable •Providing efficient healthcare services for the benefit of people •Help people with medical services in remote and urban areas •Provide affordable health facilities at the grassroots level •Giving highest importance to the privacy of the personal data of the citizens

Key Facilities of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Health ID: Every citizen will be allotted a health ID that will be used as their health account. The personal health records of the citizen will be linked to their respective Health ID. These records can be viewed with the help of a mobile application.

Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR): A repository of registered nurses, doctors, paramedical with their qualifications, experience, and other relevant details.

Healthcare Facilities Registry (HFR): A repository of all public and private healthcare facilities across both traditional and modern systems of medicine. This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare service providers.

Personal Health Record Application: A self-managed health record of an individual linked to the Aarogya Setu App.

