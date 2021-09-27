Digital Health ID: What is Digital Health ID card? Know benefits and how to apply here 

Digital Health ID card: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission through video conferencing on September 27, 2021. Under the mission, digital health id card will be provided to all people. The mission was first announced by PM Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2020.

The Prime Minister said while launching the digital health mission that it has the power to bring a revolutionary change in India's health facilities. The nationwide rollout of the digital Health ID coincides with the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Today begins a Mission that has power to bring a revolutionary change in India's health facilities. 3 yrs ago, on Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, Ayushman Bharat Yojana was implemented. Happy that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission being started nationwide from today: PM pic.twitter.com/AVxqWQWgFr — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Digital Health ID card: Top 5 things to know

1. Under National Digital Health Mission, every Indian will get a Health ID card that will work as a unique health account.

2. The health ID will be completely technology-based and will include a unique 14-digit health identification number- for every citizen.

3. The digital health ID card will work as a repository of all health-related information of the person such as the person's past medical conditions, treatment and diagnosis.

4. The digital Health ID will have details of every disease, every test and all doctor visits along with results of all diagnostic tests and prescribed medicines. Each time, a person will visit the doctor or a pharmacy, the details including prescriptions will be logged in the health ID card.

5. The unique digital health IDs will enable Indian citizens to get hassle-free access to healthcare across the country.

Can digital health ID be accessed without the person's consent?

No, the health ID can will be used to access the health records of the citizens only with their consent. It cannot be accessed without their permission so it would be a reliable repository.

Digital Health Card Benefits The digital health card will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem. It will also create a seamless online platform that will also be secure and will protect the confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. The digital health id card will make all the health-related information portable and easily accessible even if the patient shifts to a new place or visits a new doctor. All person health records can be viewed with the help of a mobile app.

Do all citizens have to get a digital health id card?

The health ID will be voluntary and it will be free of cost. It is a hassle-free initiative as citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities using it.

How to apply for a digital health ID card online?

The digital health ID is created using the person's basic information, mobile number or 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Follow the below steps to apply for a digital health ID card:

1. Visit the official website of National Digital Health Mission- https://ndhm.gov.in/

2. Scroll down to the health ID section and then click on create Health ID.

3. You will be directed to another page, where you will see three options:

-Generate your Health ID via Aadhaar

-I don't have Aadhaar / I don't want to use my Aadhaar for creating Health ID. Click here.

-Already have a Health ID? Login

4. If you want to use Aadhaar to create your digital health ID, then you can click on the first option and submit your 12-digit Aadhaar number, otherwise, you can click on the second option and use your mobile number to create the health ID.

Note: To create a digital health id card using Aadhaar, your aadhaar must be linked with your mobile number because OTP-based verification will take place.

Significance

As per the central government, the analysis of the health data will lead to better planning, budgeting and implementation for state and central health programs.

Pilot Launch

Over one lakh unique Health IDs were created under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) on a pilot basis. The health id cards were initially launched across six states and Union territories on 15th August.