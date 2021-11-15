Current Affairs in Short: 15 November 2021

ISSF increases Olympic quota places for Asia from 38 to 48

•The Asian Shooting Confederation on November 13, 2021, announced the confirmation from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) to increase the Olympic quota places for Asia from 38 to 48.

•The Olympic quota places of 48 for Asia are expected to come into effect from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

•15 Indian shooters represented India at the Tokyo Olympics including Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Deepak Kumar, Sanjeev Rajput, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Abhishek Verma, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Tejaswini Sawant, Elavenil Valarivan, Rahi Sarnobat, and Yashaswini Singh Deswal.

Army Chief General MM Naravane on his first 5-day visit to Israel

•The Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane has begun his 5-day visit to Israel. This will be Naravane’s first visit to Israel.

•During the visit, Naravane will meet Israel’s senior military and civilian leadership to discuss opportunities for enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations.

•Naravane will meet the Service Chief and visit the Headquarters of the Ground Forces element of the Israeli Defence Forces.

•Naravane will be further enhancing the excellent bilateral defence corporation between India and Israel through several meetings with senior officials of the security establishment.

President Ram Nath Kovind promulgates two ordinances extending tenure of CBI and ED Directors for upto 5 years

•President Ram Nath Kovind on November 14, 2021, promulgated two Ordinances to extend the tenure of Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) upto 5 years.

•The two ordinances are the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

•As per the ordinances, the Chiefs of both agencies CBI and ED will be eligible for extensions every year for upto 3 years after they complete the 2-year term.

•The ordinances however stated that no such extension will be given after the completion of a period of 5 years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment.

•The current tenure of the Chiefs of CBI and ED is 2-years.

Five Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) to be set up on India-Bangladesh border

•Five new Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) will be set up on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal to ensure security and better connectivity. The decision was announced during the high-level meeting of the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla with senior officials of the West Bengal government in Kolkata on November 12, 2021.

•The five new Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) on the Indo-Bangladesh borders will be set up at Gojadanga in North 24-Parganas, Mahadipur in Malda, Hilli in South Dinajpur, Phulbari in Jalpaiguri, and Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.

•One ICP will be set up at Jaigaon in Alupurduar bordering Bhutan and Panitanki in Darjeeling district bordering Nepal.

•In total, 7 Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) will be set up in West Bengal to strengthen security and boost trade among India and its neighboring countries. These 7 ICPs include the five new ICPs and one each on borders with Bhutan and Nepal.

•The construction work of the five new ICPs on the India-Bangladesh border will begin soon.

Indian Air Force (IAF) to participate in biennial Dubai Air Show

•The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will participate in the biennial Dubai Air Show at the Al Maktoum International Airport. The Dubai Air Show will be held from November 15 to November 18, 2021.

•The UAE Government has invited the IAF to participate with the Sarang and Suryakiran Aerobatics Teams in the Dubai Air Show.

•The IAF teams will be participating alongside some of the best aerobatics teams in the world including the UAE’s Al Fursan, the Saudi Hawks, and Russian Knights. The IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will also be performing as part of the aerobatics and static displays during the show.

•The Dubai Air Show will be the first event for the Suryakirans and the Tejas to display their best aerial maneuvers. The Show will also witness discussions about various technical aspects of the aviation industry.