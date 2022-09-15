Current Affairs in Short: 15 September 2022
The filing of nominations for Padma Awards 2023 ends on September 15
- The last date for the nominations for Padma Awards 2023 is September 15, 2022. The online nominations for the recommendation opened on May 1, 2022.
- Padma Awards 2023 will be announced on the eve of Republic Day 2023. The news regarding the closing of nominations was shared by the Government of India on September 14.
- Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are among the highest civilian awards in India after Bharat Ratna.
- They were instituted in 1954 and recognize the work of distinction and are given for exceptional achievements and services in all fields and disciplines.
Sardar Sarovar Dam filled to highest capacity for the third time in history
- The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the River Narmada, the lifeline of Gujarat was filled to the highest capacity on September 15, 2022.
- The water level at the dam has reached the historic 138.68 meters which are above the highest capacity of the dam.
- Notably, this is for the third time in history that the dam is filled to its highest capacity after 2019 and 2020.
- The present 5.75 lakh crore litres of water stock in the dam ensured that the state will not face water scarcity in the coming summer.
Supreme Court accepts BCCI’s proposed change in its constitution
- The Supreme Court of India has allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend its constitution. It is related to the cool-off period for the President, and secretary among other office-bearers.
- The amendment may further enable the Board President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah to have long tenure in BCCI.
- The apex court was hearing the matter of changing BCCI rules relating to the cooling-off period for the President, Secretary and other office bearers.
- The President also sought a direction for the extension of the tenure of BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles demise of former Cabinet Minister of Malaysia Samy Vellu
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of the former Cabinet Minister of Malaysia and the first Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee from Malaysia, S. Samy Vellu.
- He died at the age of 86. Malaysian politician Samy Vellu served as the Minister of Works from June 1983 to June 1989 and again from May 1995 to Marcy 2008.
- Samy Vellu was appointed as Malaysia’s Special Envoy of Infrastructure to India and Southern Asia, with ministerial rank on January 1, 2011.
