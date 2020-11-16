Current Affairs in Short: 16 November 2020

PM Narendra Modu unveils ‘Statue of Peace’

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ on November 16, 2020 to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of a Jain saint - Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj.

•The 151-inch tall statue has been built from eight metals (Ashtadhatu) with Copper as the major constituent. It has been installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura in Pali, Rajasthan.

•Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj had lived during 1870-1954 and had led an austere life as a Jain Saint, working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira.

•He had also worked relentlessly for the welfare of the masses by highlighting the importance of education, speaking against social evils, writing inspiring literature and providing active support to the Indian freedom struggle and the Swadeshi movement.

Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in as Bihar CM for 7th term today

•Nitish Kumar will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh term today, November 16, 2020. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 4:30 PM at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

•Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA alliance at a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs in Patna on November 15th. Following the meeting, Nitish Kumar and Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal along with few other leaders met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the new government in the state.

•The NDA has the support from all MLAs of the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awaam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

•National BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues. On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will not be attending the ceremony.

Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi to be new Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar

•Bihar will have two new Deputy Chief Ministers- BJP legislature party leader Tarkishore Prasad and Deputy leader Renu Devi.

•The decision was taken in the meeting held between Nitish Kumar and Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis at Nitish Kumar’s residence.

•Nitish Kumar had held meetings with BJP and JD( U) leaders to discuss the probable size of the cabinet. Currently, the permissible size of the cabinet in the state is 36, as the size of the council of ministers can be only 15 percent of the total number of assembly seats, which stands at 243.

Third wave of COVID-19 passed its peak in Delhi: Delhi Health Minister

•The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain during a press briefing on November 16, 2020.

•Jain also confirmed that there will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. He said that he does not think that it will be an effective step now and added saying that wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial.

Home Minister Amit Shah orders door to door survey, doubling of RT-PCR tests in Delhi

•Home Minister Amit Shah has directed door-to-door survey and doubling of RT-PCR test in the national capital to contain the third and severe wave of coronavirus in Delhi. The HM gave the directions while reviewing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Delhi and medical infrastructure at a high-level meeting.

•Shah stated in a series of tweets following the meeting that mobile testing vans of the Health Ministry and ICMR will be deployed in areas where there is a high risk of COVID-19 infection.

•He also directed to increase the capacity of hospitals and availability of other medical infrastructure in Delhi with the addition of around 250 to 300 ICU beds in the DRDO COVID-19 Hospital located in Dhaula Kuan, which was built in May 2020 to provide treatment to serious Covid patients there.

•The 10000-bed COVID Center in Chhatarpur will also be further strengthened to increase the availability of beds with oxygen facilities. Some MCD hospitals will also be converted into dedicated hospitals for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

•The Home Minister also stressed on the need to review all the previous containment measures such as marking of containment zones, contact tracing, quarantine and screening in Delhi. He directed constant monitoring of those who are at high risk.

•Almost 75 paramilitary doctors, 350 paramedics will be in Delhi within the next few days to help deal with the COVID-19 situation in the capital, upon directions of the Home Minister.

International Day for Tolerance observed

•The International Day for Tolerance was observed on November 16, 2020. The Day stresses on the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of others.

•The day aims to stress on an important message that people are naturally diverse and only tolerance can ensure the survival of mixed communities across the globe.

National Press Day observed

•National Press Day was observed on November 16, 2020. The day is observed every year to spread the message of the need for a free and responsible press.

•The Press Council of India had started functioning as a moral watchdog on this day to ensure that the press maintains high standards and is not swayed away by any influence or threats.

•Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted all the media professionals on the occasion and highlighted through a tweet that Media plays a key role in strengthening democracy and in informing and empowering the citizens and he praised the media persons for keeping the people informed continuously during the pandemic.