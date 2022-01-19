Current Affairs in Short: 19 January 2022

Sania Mirza announces to retire from Tennis at the end of 2022 Season

• Sania Mirza, an Indian Tennis Superstar, has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season. She made the announcement after the first-round defeat in Women’s Doubles at the Australian Open 2022.

• Mirza, while talking about her retirement, stated that she feels that her recovery is taking longer and that she is also putting her 3-years old son at risk by traveling so much with him.

• She informed that she made the decision to retire from Tennis in December 2021. Sania Mirza who is currently ranked 68th in the world is a former World No. 1 in doubles. She also attained a career-best ranking of 27 in Singles.

• Sania Mirza who became the first Indian to win Grand Slam, won a major in women’s doubles at the Australian Open 2016.

Shashank Goel becomes Additional Secretary in Labor and Employment Ministry

• The appointment of Shashank Goel, IAS of 90 batch was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet as the Additional Secretary in Labour and Employment Ministry.

• Shailesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises he is an IAS of 91 batch.

• Manish Kumar Gupta has been appointed by the Government as Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority in the rank of Additional Secretary.

• IAS of 92 batch, Chanchal Kumar is appointed as the Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Government approves infusion of Rs. 1,500 crores in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.

• The Union Cabinet has approved the infusion of Rs. 1,500 crores in IREDA. It will enable IREDA to lend Rs. 12,000 crores to the renewable energy sector.

• Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while informing about the decision, also said that it will enhance its net worth which will further help IREDA in additional Renewable Energy financing.

• The decision by the Central Government will help in generating the employment of over ten thousand jobs every year.

• The Union Cabinet has also approved the extension of the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for the period of 3 years beyond March 31, 2022.

HAL signs contract for export of Advanced Light Helicopter to Mauritius

• HAL has signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius for the export of one Advanced Light Helicopter for the Mauritius Police Force.

• With this contract, Mauritius and HAL have further strengthened the long-standing business relations that span across three decades.

• The ALH Mk III is a multi-mission, multi-role versatile helicopter in 5.5-tonne category. The move is also in line with Government’s vision to boost defence exports to friendly nations.

• More than 335 Advanced Light Helicopters have been produced to date logging around 3,40,000 cumulative flying hours.