Current Affairs in Short: 22 July 2022
India reported its third Monkeypox case in Kerala's Malappuram district. His family and close contacts are currently under observation.
Kerala reports third case of Monkeypox in India
- India reported its third Monkeypox case in Kerala's Malappuram district. His family and close contacts are currently under observation.
- A 35-year-old man has tested positive for the disease and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
- He had returned from the UAE on July 6, 2022, informed Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
- He was admitted with fever at Manjerry Medical College on July 13th and began showing symptoms of Monkeypox from July 15th.
India has extended Line of Credit worth USD 1.85 billion to Sri Lanka
- Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on July 22, 2022 that India has extended 8 Lines of Credit (LOCs) worth almost USD 1850.64 million to Sri Lanka in the past 10 years.
- The Indian government has extended credit line to Sri Lanka in various sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure, railways, defence, petroleum and fertilizers in the past 10 years.
- The EAM highlighted that India continues to assist Sri Lanka in its economic development under the SAARC framework to overcome its economic challenges under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi to be part of 1st Khelo India Fencing Women's League
- Indian athlete Bhavani Devi will be a part of the 1st Khelo India Fencing Women's league, which is scheduled to start on July 25 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. It will get over on July 29th.
- The first-of-its-kind national fencing competition for women will be held in three phases. While Phase 1 and 2 will be held in New Delhi, the final phase of the league will be held in Patiala.
- The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 1.54 Crore for the conducting the league across the three phases. Each phase will carry prize money worth Rs 17.10 lakh.
Japan to hold state funeral for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
- The Japanese government will be holding a state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27, 2022.
- The state funeral is scheduled to take place at the Nippon Budokan arena in the Kitanomaru National Garden in Tokyo.
- The last time Japan held a state funeral for a national leader was in 1967 for former prime minister Shigeru Yoshida.
- Shinzo Abe was tragically shot while giving his campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara on July 8, 2022.
Italy to see early elections as President dissolves Parliament
- Italian President Sergio Mattarella dissolved the two Chambers of Parliament on July 21, 2022, calling for early elections in the country.
- The President made the announcement during his address to the nation after accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had expressed his desire to resign from the post after his government narrowly won the confidence vote held in the senate on July 20th.
- This came after one of his government's major coalition partners Five Star Movement abstained from voting in the confidence vote.
US President Joe Biden tests COVID-19 positive
- US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, 2022.
- Dr Kevin O'Connor informed in a letter to the White House Press Secretary that the President is experiencing runny nose, fatigue and occasional dry cough.
- The Doctor informed that the President is fully vaccinated and has also got two booster shots.
- The 79-year-old is the oldest President in the US History.
