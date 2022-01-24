Current Affairs in Short: 24 January 2022

COVID pandemic may get over in Europe after Omicron ends

• The director of the World Health Organisation Europe Hans Kluge has said that the Omicron variant has moved the pandemic into a new phase and it could bring it to an end in Europe.

• Kluge further said that the Omicron variant can infect 60% of Europeans in March. He further added that once the current surge of Omicron sweeping across Europe subsides, there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity then it is predicted that COVID may back towards the end of the year.

• While also cautioning against over confidence, he stated that if a recent fall in case numbers in areas such as the US’s northeast continues, one could see a turnaround throughout the entire country.

• WHO regional office for Africa also stated that the cases had gone down in the region and deaths have been declining for the first time.

Health Minister Mandaviya launches revamped central govt health schemes websites

• The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the revamped Central Government Health scheme website and the mobile app.

• The Minister stated that the mobile app has several features which will benefit more than 40 lakh beneficiaries with the real-time information from the convenience of their homes.

• Among the various features of the upgraded website is also that it has been made bilingual with Hindi and English with a provision to make it multi-lingual in the future.

• The website also has a link to the beneficiary login to access various online facilities such as tracking of the grievances, medical claims, downloading of CGHS card, and the online appointment system.

12th National Voters’ Day to be observed on January 25

• The 12th National Voters’ Day will be observed on January 25. The theme is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will be the Chief Guest for the event.

• The National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices for 2021-22 will also be conferred on the State and District Level Officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections.

• During the National Voters’ Day function, the newly enrolled voters will also be felicitated and will be handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card.

• National Voters’ Day in India has been celebrated since 2011 on January 25 to mark the foundation day of Election Commission of India.

Two tableaux to be displayed by DRDO during Republic Day parade 2022

• The Defence Research and Development Organisation will display two tableaux during the upcoming Republic Day Parade 2022 on January 26.

• The first tableau will display an indigenously-developed Advanced Electronically Scanned Array Radar called ‘Uttam and five different aerials launched weapons’.

• The second tableau by DRDO will display the indigenously-developed independent Propulsion-AIP system for propelling the Indian Naval Submarined underwater.