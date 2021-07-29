Current Affairs in Short: 29 July 2021

Global COVID-19 deaths up by 21 per cent, could cross 200 mn cases in 2 weeks: WHO

•The World Health Organization (WHO) in its weekly epidemiological update said the number of worldwide deaths from COVID-19 has increased by 21 per cent over the last week.

•WHO stated that most of the 69,000 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported across Southeast Asia and the Americas, making the cumulative death count over 4 million.

•The overall COVID-19 infection rate across the world has also risen by 8 per cent, with 5,40,000 daily cases reported on average in the past week.

•The Delta variant has now been detected across 132 countries, the report mentioned.

•The agency noted that India, Britain, Indonesia, Brazil, and the US reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive for bedridden people to begin from July 30

•The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai is to begin on July 30, 2021. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai Civic body along with an NGO ‘Project Mumbai’ will be conducting the drive.

•The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is also conducting a drive-in vaccination for people with mobility issues because of old age or other medical conditions.

•The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has taken into consideration the people who cannot reach the vaccination centres as they are bedridden due to medical issues.

•The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has asked to share information such as name, age, address, contact details of the people with mobility issues on covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com. Over 4,000 people have sent their requests for inoculation at their residence.

780 new air traffic routes approved under regional air connectivity UDAN scheme: Centre

•The Centre on July 30, 2021, informed that 780 new air traffic routes under the regional air connectivity UDAN scheme have been approved.

•Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation shared in the Lok Sabha that since the launch of the UDAN scheme, 359 routes have been made functional in the country. 59 new airports have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme.

•Scindia noted that the cargo handling services have also witnessed growth from 2 per cent to 19 per cent during the COVID pandemic period.

•The number of cargo handling operators has risen to 28 in the country.

Singapore to allow quarantine-free travel from September

•As per media reports, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore will allow quarantine-free travel from September 2021.

•Singapore is expecting to achieve COVID-19 vaccination of 80 per cent of its population by September.

•Wong said that though Singapore will not wait for every person to be vaccinated before relaxing the COVID-19 curbs but “while other countries may have come to terms with a certain level of Covid-19 cases and even deaths, this is not the choice we want to make in Singapore.”

Australia’s National Gallery to return 14 artworks to India

•The National Gallery on July 29, 2021, announced that Australia will return 14 artworks to India of which six are believed to be illegally exported or stolen.

•The Canberra Gallery has identified the artworks that include a scroll, photographs, and sculptures.

•The artworks identified comprise of a collection largely cultural and religious artifacts, some of which date back to the 12th Century.

•All the 14 artworks have been estimated to be worth about USD 2.2 million.