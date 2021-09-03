Current Affairs in Short: 3 September 2021

AYUSH Ministry launches AYUSH Aapke Dwar campaign on September 3

•AYUSH Ministry on September 3, 2021, launched the Ayush Aapke Dwar campaign from more than 45 locations across India. The campaign includes providing saplings of medicinal plants to 75 lakh families during 2021 under the ‘AyushAapkeDwar’ programme.

•The medicinal plants include Tejpatta, Stevia, Ashoka, Giloy, Ashwagandha, Lemongrass, Tulsi, Sarpagandha, and Amla. Dr Mahendra Munjpara, Minister of State for AYUSH launched the Ayush Aapke Dwar campaign from Ayush Bhawan in New Delhi.

•The AYUSH Ministry is launching various activities and campaigns during the AYUSH week from August 30 to September 5, 2021, to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. On September 1, 2021, AYUSH Ministry launched the Y-Break App.

•On September 2, 2021, the AYUSH Ministry launched a campaign for distributing Ayush prophylactic medicines for COVID-19 to 75 lakh people, with a special focus on people aged 60 years and above.

Mumbai’s first organic Waste to Energy centre opens on September 3

•Aditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Maharashtra, inaugurated Mumbai’s first Organic Waste to Energy Centre on September 3, 2021.

•Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with AeroCare Clean Energy developed the first Organic Waste to Energy Centre near Haji Ali dargah in Mumbai. As per the Maharashtra government, the decentralized organic waste processing centre of AeroCare is the first of its kind which promotes generates zero waste to landfills.

•The organic waste collected from Bull Waste Generators (BWG) will be processed at the AeroCare centre to generate electricity which will be used for the surrounding garden area.

•Regarding the cost of centre, the plant is funded by the biotechnology department of the Central government. It operates on zero waste, zero-emission concept. The plant requiring 45 units of electricity will be sourced from the energy generated by the plant itself.

•The plant is spread across over 2,000 square feet. It is capable of generating 300 units of electricity per day with approximately 2,000 kg of wet waste.

India will engage with all 27 EU members of Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar in Slovenia

•EAM Jaishankar during the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of EU Member States on September 3, 2021, informed that India will engage with all the 27 European Union members on Indo-Pacific.

•Dr Jaishankar made the remarks during the panel discussion at Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on ‘Partnership for a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific’.

•EAM Jaishankar during the discussion stated that India sees to strengthen its relations with the European Union while refuting the Western-Non-Western binary.

•Slovenia, which currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, has invited EAM Jaishankar to attend an informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of EU Member States on September 3, 2021.

•External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar is visiting 3 central European countries namely Slovenia, Croatia, and Denmark from September 2 to 5, 2021, to review the bilateral relationship with the 3 central European countries.

INS Savitri to participate in Passage Exercise with BNS Shadinota of Bangladesh

•INS Savitri, the offshore patrol vessel of the India Navy will participate in the Passage Exercise with the naval ship BNS Shadinota of Bangladesh in the Bay of Bengal on September 3, 2021.

•INS Savitri departed for India from Chattogram harbour, Bangladesh. INS Savitri delivered two Medical Oxygen Plants (MOPs) to Bangladesh on September 2, 2021, under the Mission Sagar-III. The MOPs were delivered to help Bangladesh with its ongoing fight against COVID-19.

•Mission Sagar-III is a part of India’s HADR Assistance to friendly foreign countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mission is in line with PM Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). The Mission reflects India as a dependable partner and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder.

In a first, Coal India inaugurates Innovative Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RIPAS)

•The Coal India Ltd (CIL) under the Ministry of Coal on September 2, 2021, inaugurated an innovative Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

•The RPAS named Vihangam for remote monitoring has been designed by the Innovation Cell of MCL and the Department of E&T and created by a Mumbai-based start-up of drone manufacturing, robotics, and automation.

•The RPAS will enable the Company to access real-time video through the internet and make way for other use-cases of drones in mines.

•MCL was the first coal company that introduced environment-friendly Surface Mining technology in 1999. The biggest fleet of 66 Surface Miners, contributes 95 per cent of the total coal production of the company.