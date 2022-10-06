Current Affairs in Short: 6 October 2022
Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh have been voted the FIH Women’s and Men’s Goalkeeper of the year for the second year in a row.
Current Affairs in Short
India emerges as the largest producer of Sugar in the world
- India has emerged as the world’s largest producer and the second-largest exporter of sugar in the world.
- In Sugar season 2021-22, a record of more than five thousand lakh metric tons of sugarcane was produced in India.
- As per the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry, the season has proven to be a watershed season for the Indian Sugar Sector. The highest sugar export of over 109 lakh metric tons has been registered.
- The Central Ministry further added that the supportive prices and the central government policy led to this feat of the Indian Sugar Industry.
EAM S. Jaishankar calls on New Zealand Prime Minister in Auckland
- External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern in Auckland.
- The Union Minister is on his first visit to the country. He discussed ways to deepen ties between India and New Zealand with Prime Minister Ardern.
- Before meeting the Prime Minister, he also held talks with his New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta, during which he took up visa issues faced by Indian students during COVID-19.
- As per S. Jaishankar, if India and New Zealand play to their strengths, including business, education, and agriculture, both countries can cooperate on pressing global issues.
Government takes up urgent investigation on a complaint for India-made cough syrups
- After an alert was issued by World Health Organisation on four India-made cough and cold syrups used for pediatric groups, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has taken up an urgent investigation.
- WHO issued an alert over four made-in-India cough and cold syrups which are made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India.
- The Global health body notified that the same cough and cold syrups could be linked to the deaths of 65 children in the Gambia.
- Reportedly, Maiden Pharmaceuticals manufactured and exported cough and cold syrups only to The Gambia so far.
Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh voted FIH Women’s and Men’s goalkeeper of the year
- Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh have been voted the FIH Women’s and Men’s Goalkeeper of the year for the second year in a row.
- Savita Punia, the Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh received the FIH goalkeeper of the year title.
- Savita Punia is also just the third athlete to win Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) for three years in a row since the award’s debut in 2014.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.