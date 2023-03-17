Current Affairs in Short: March 17 2023
Startup20 Engagement Group to Begin in Sikkim
- Under India’s G20 Presidency, the Startup20 Engagement Group meeting will commence tomorrow i.e. March 18, 2023, in Gangtok, Sikkim. This will be the second meeting and will conclude on March 19.
- The two-day conference will have delegates from G20 member countries across the world.
- At the inception meeting, 3 taskforces will be included namely Foundation & Alliances, Finances and Inclusion & Sustainability.
Changi Airport awarded World’s Best Airport 2023
- Singapore's Changi Airport has been titled the World’s Best Airport for the year 2023 and it has been winning for 8 continuous years.
- Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport also won the Best Airport in India and South Asia award.
- Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy company publishes reviews and survey reports every year.
K. Krithivasan is the new CEO of TCS Company
- As Rajesh Gopinathan resigns from his CEO post, the new CEO and MD of the leading TCS Company has been decided. K. Krithivasan will be assuming the position under the guidance of Rajesh for several months.
- Rajesh has been a part of the TCS Top Team for 22 long years and he will be leaving on September 15, 2023.
- Krithivasan has held various leadership roles. He is regarded as the global head of BFSI.
Shaktikanta Das honoured with Governor of the Year Award
- The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das has been titled the Governor of the Year for 2023.
- PM Modi congratulated him on this big event. He said that the entire nation is feeling proud of him as he maintained his ranking.
- He has always received positive responses since he held the post. Earlier, he has been Ex-Officio at the Central Bank.
First-ever Electric Train to operate in Meghalaya
- Northeast Frontier Railway marks another historical event as it projects Dudhnai – Mendipathar (22.823 Track Kilometre) single line section along with Abhayapuri – Pancharatna (34.59 Track Kilometre) double line section.
- This has been done on 15th March 2023 and the Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) executed the electrification works in these sections.
- Electrification is likely to improve the flexibility and overall strength of trains in the North Eastern regions of India.
