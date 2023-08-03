Current Affairs One Liners: August 03 2023- Gyanvapi mosque case

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Gyanvapi mosque case, Remote Pilot Training Organisation, Bharat Dynamics Limited etc.

1. In which city is the 7th Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy being organized - Chennai

2. How many remote pilot training organizations have been approved by DGCA for drone training – 63

3. 'Naya Savera Yojana' has been started by which Union Ministry - Ministry of Minority Affairs

4. The first 'radio frequency seeker' of Akash missile has been manufactured by- Bharat Dynamics Limited

5. Which Indian-American has been made the head of the FBI's field office in Salt Lake City - Shohini Sinha

6. TRAI has tied up with whom to establish cooperation in the field of telecommunication- C-DOT

7. Which High Court has allowed ASI to conduct survey in Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi - Allahabad High Court

