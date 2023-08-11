Current Affairs One Liners: August 11 2023- 'Sinh Suchna' app

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Malabar Naval Exercise 2023, 'Sinh Suchna' app' App, Tech Startup of the Year Award etc.

1. Who inaugurated the 9th India- International MSME Expo and Summit 2023 in New Delhi – Manoj Sinha

2. Who has been awarded the Tech Startup of the Year (AI) at the 13th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards – Jio Haptic

3. Reserve Bank of India has proposed to increase the payment limit for UPI Lite to- 500

4. Which state's assembly has passed a resolution urging the center to change the name of the state - Kerala

5. Which insurance company has started premium payment through WhatsApp and UPI – Tata AIA

6. Multilateral Naval Exercise Malabar 2023 has started on the coast of which city of Australia – Sydney

7. Which app has been launched by the Gujarat government to track lions - 'Sinh Suchna' app

