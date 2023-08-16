Current Affairs One Liners: August 16 2023- New DGP of Haryana

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New DGP of Haryana, PM Museum and Library, G20 Film Festival etc.

1. Recently 'Graphene-Aurora Program' has been launched in collaboration with which ministry - Ministry of Electronics and IT

2. How many gallantry awards have been approved by the President on the occasion of 77th Independence Day- 76

3. Who has been appointed as the new DGP of Haryana- Shatrujit Singh Kapoor

4. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has been renamed as – PM Museum and Library

5. Recently, the scientists of which institute of India have discovered a new star - Indian Institute of Astrophysics

6. G20 Film Festival is being organized in which city – New Delhi

7. Which England player has recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket – Steven Finn

8. Union Minister Parshottam Rupala started the 'A-Help' program in which state - Gujarat

9. Who was the Managing Director and CEO of Aptech who has passed away recently – Anil Pant

10. The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of which project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore – Digital India Project

