Current Affairs One Liners: December 04 2023- World's First Portable Hospital

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as First woman Director General of ICFRE, world's first portable hospital, International Maritime Organization etc.

1. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted the panel of Vice-Chairmen with how many members - 8

2. When is Indian Navy Day celebrated every year – 04 December

3. Who has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Telangana State- Ravi Gupta

4. Who has been appointed as the first woman Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research Education- Kanchan Devi

5. Where has the DeepTech Startup Promotion Campaign named Samriddhi Conclave been started – IIT Ropar

6. Where was the world's first portable hospital inaugurated - Gurugram

7. India has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization, where is its headquarters – London

8. National Water Mission under the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation of the Ministry of Jal Shakti organized 'Jal Itihas Utsav' where - New Delhi

