Current Affairs One Liners: June 02 2023- Foundation Day of Telangana

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World Meteorological Organisation, Foundation Day of Telangana etc.

1. Who has been elected as the Vice President of the World Meteorological Organization - Mrityunjay Mohapatra

2. When is the foundation day of Telangana celebrated – 02 June

3. Which medium-range ballistic missile was successfully tested from APJ Abdul Kalam Island - Agni-II

4. Who has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – Vidyut Bihari Swain

5. Who has been elected as the President of the World Meteorological Organisation- Abdullah Al Mandous (UAE)

6. Who has been appointed as the first woman Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation- Celeste Saulo

7. Who has recently taken over as the Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA) – Rajesh Kumar Anand

8. India defeated which team to win the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup title - Pakistan

